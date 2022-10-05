CloudWyze Brings Internet Access to More Rural NC Communities with GREAT Grant Funds

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze, the premier managed services and internet provider in North Carolina, was selected by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to receive $18,423,751 in grant funding as part of the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program. This funding will help the organization expand broadband services to 8,628 underserved and unserved homes in Edgecombe, Harnett, Johnston, Martin, Nash counties.

"We are thrilled about the GREAT Grant funds and excited for all North Carolinians, especially those who have lived without access to high-speed internet service," said Shaun Olsen, Founder and CEO of CloudWyze. "We have endless gratitude for our county partners and everyone who has helped us drive our mission of connectivity in our state's rural communities. We also appreciate Governor Cooper and NCDIT for trusting CloudWyze to provide fast and reliable internet service to our awarded counties."

Harnett County Manager Brent Trout emphasized the importance of the partnership with CloudWyze and its impact on county residents.

"Access to quality internet service is becoming almost as important as electricity to our residents, so we are excited to see phase one of the project begin in October," said Trout.

Governor Roy Cooper announced the $206 million grant award—the state's largest round of GREAT grant awards to date—at an event on August 31. In a press release, Governor Cooper said access to high-speed internet makes a big impact in the everyday lives of rural residents.

"High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another," said Governor Cooper. "Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today's digital world."

NCDIT received 305 grant applications for this round of GREAT Grant funding. Qualified applicants must already participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which allows providers to offer discounted internet service to low-income households. CloudWyze has proudly participated in the ACP program since it was initially launched as the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program in May 2021.

CloudWyze is waiting for further details on the timelines for receiving the grant funding for the expansion projects. An announcement will be made once the organization has all the information. To keep up with the latest news, visit the CloudWyze website or call (910) 795-1000.

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2002, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone and internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

