Vincent Panuccio joins BJG Electronics as VP of Cable Operations

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BJG Electronics Group (BJG) announced today the addition of Vincent Panuccio to its senior leadership team as Vice President of Cable Operations. Panuccio is an industry veteran who brings skills and experience well suited to BJG's growing cable systems group, including operations in Connecticut, Montana, and California. Panuccio will report to BJG's CEO Glenn Davidson and will be based in BJG's Connecticut value-added cable center.

BJG adds further depth to its leadership bench with the addition of Vincent Panuccio as VP of Cable Operations.

Panuccio's industry experience includes leading the cable manufacturing and cable assembly operations from 2008 to 2020 at Times Microwave Systems in Wallingford, CT, and his skills include lean manufacturing, quality leadership, and plant management. Before Times Microwave, Panuccio held various roles at Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Syntac Coated Products.

Panuccio will assume full responsibility for BJG's wide-ranging cable operations that include value-added assembly, cable design, and manufacturing across the US, and says, "I am delighted to join BJG Electronics as they expand their focus and capability around high-performance cable solutions and look forward to working alongside a strong team of industry leaders."

BJG's CEO Glenn Davidson noted, "We are fortunate to have attracted an outstanding leader for our cable business at a time when customers are demanding one-stop, value-based solutions for their interconnect needs. Vincent's background and experience will quickly bring value to our team and help BJG meet growing customer demands for quick-turn, high-performance interconnect systems."

About BJG Electronics

BJG Electronics Group is a value-added distributor and manufacturer of high-reliability electronic components headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY. The company's six locations in the US are certified to ISO9001:2015 & AS9100:2016 and are committed to delivering consistent, on-time delivery with its deep inventory of assembled and component products. With 32 franchised lines, over 300,000 unique part numbers, and 125,000 sq ft of warehouse space, BJG's comprehensive product offering provides standard and engineered solutions supporting harsh environment interconnect and electromechanical requirements. BJG is an approved supplier to the world's leading defense, commercial aviation, and space OEMs. For more information, visit www.bjgelectronics.com.

