Ten Algorand Centres of Excellence Programme Participants Named CoinDesk's Best Universities for Blockchain

UC Berkeley, Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, Columbia and Yale among the ACE Programme universities recognized

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation , whose mission is to grow the ecosystem of Algorand , the carbon-negative Layer 1 blockchain invented by Turing Award winner and MIT professor Silvio Micali, is pleased to share that ten Algorand Centres of Excellence (ACE) Programme universities have been recognized in CoinDesk's Best Universities for Blockchain 2022 .

Algorand Centres of Excellence Programme collaborating institutions (winners outlined) (PRNewswire)

CoinDesk evaluated universities for scholarly impact, campus blockchain offerings, employment, industry initiatives, and academic reputation. ACE Programme universities recognized include: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (ranked No. 1); University of California, Berkeley (ranked No. 4); Cornell University (ranked No. 5); Nanyang Technical University, Singapore (ranked No. 10); Columbia University (ranked No. 14); University of Sydney (ranked No. 21); Carnegie Mellon University (ranked No. 22); Imperial College London (ranked No. 23); Monash University (ranked No. 29); Yale University (ranked No. 34).

"The ACE Programme represents an unprecedented commitment to advancing blockchain education and adoption on a global scale," said Dr. Hugo Krawczyk, Algorand Foundation's principal researcher and head of the ACE Programme. "CoinDesk's ranking reconfirms the programme's support of cutting-edge multidisciplinary research across every aspect of blockchain technology and its support of the students, professors and researchers who are paving the path to the future."

The ACE Programme has an unparalleled and unique reach, operating with universities chosen for representing the highest caliber of academic prestige and hailing from 46 collaborating institutions across 20 countries and six continents. Underscoring the Algorand Foundation's goal of advancing social inclusion, the programme offers dozens of courses across all levels of higher education from advanced high school courses to post-graduate curriculums.

In August 2022, the Algorand Foundation announced the inaugural winners of the ACE Programme's $50M grant. All Algorand Centres of Excellence have social impact elements built into their programmes, from theoretical studies to direct involvement with local communities and cultures. Introducing the next generation of students and researchers to the Algorand blockchain will unlock untapped potential not only for the ecosystem, but the greater good.

ALGORAND FOUNDATION

The Algorand blockchain — designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, with immediate finality and near zero transaction costs, and without a second of downtime since it went live in June 2019. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation

MEDIA CONTACTS

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Algorand Foundation

pro-algo@prosek.com

Algorand Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Algorand Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Algorand Foundation