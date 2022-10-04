HISTORIC TIMEPIECE STARS 800-YEAR-OLD COIN

Travel Through Time With a Historic Watch

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- History buffs and timepiece collectors alike are rejoicing over the Crusader Watch, a men's accessory that features a genuine 800-year-old coin under its crystal.

Stauer Logo (PRNewswire)

The coin is a silver denier of the Crusades, dating back to 1163-1201 A.D. Struck by Bohémond III, ruler of the Principality of Antioch, this authentic coin features a cross pattée with equidistant flaring arms within a circle.

The Crusader Watch complements this historic coin with a brown leather strap and a 21-jewel movement to ensure accuracy and reduce internal friction. Additionally, this watch marks the hours in a narrow window that shows a rotating inner dial and includes the words "Carpe Diem."

The Crusades were a time of titanic struggle for vast stretches of the Mediterranean world that lasted four centuries. During this time, the great armies of Islam and Christianity would duke it out, reshaping the world and forging the national identities we still know today.

To celebrate this critical moment in world history, Stauer has crafted the Crusader Watch, a mandatory keepsake for any amateur historian. So, seize the day by honoring the legacy of this historic era by purchasing the Crusader Watch today at Stauer.com!

#52499 Crusader Watch ­— $299

Crusader Watch (PRNewswire)

