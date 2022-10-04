Heartland Dental Appoints Kirsty Leyland as Chief Human Resources Officer

Heartland Dental welcomes new CHRO to support team members amid continued growth

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental , the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), today announced the appointment of Kirsty Leyland as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Leyland joins the Company's senior leadership team under the direction of Pat Bauer, President and CEO.

Kirsty Leyland joins Heartland Dental as Chief Human Resources Officer (PRNewswire)

"Kirsty is an inspirational human resources and organizational leader, and we are pleased to welcome her to the Heartland Dental family," shared Bauer. "She has dedicated her career to developing and delivering talent management strategies that drive growth and achieve goals, and Heartland supported doctors and team members will undoubtedly benefit from her valuable insights and leadership."

Leyland brings a deep expertise with more than 20 years of HR experience. She has led Global HR Transformations and large HR Shared Services organizations, with a strong focus on Operations and Organizational Change Initiatives from the dental industry and beyond.

She most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Compassus, which provides a continuum of home-based healthcare services, where she led Talent Acquisition, Compensation and Benefits, HRIS and Data Analytics, Talent Management, Learning and Development, Business Facing HR, and Employee Relations.

"My heart is in dental and I'm excited to return to the industry I love by joining Heartland Dental, a fast-growing DSO totally unique in its doctor-led culture and the benefits it offers employees," said Leyland. "Being able to make a difference as an employer of choice and help supported doctors and their teams reach more patients is truly an exciting opportunity."

Prior to Compassus, Leyland also spent time as Chief Human Resources Officer at ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, where her passion for the dental industry began.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,400 dentists in over 1,600 dental offices across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

