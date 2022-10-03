Dr. David Weintritt Brings Innovative Treatment to Breast Cancer Patients in Northern Virginia

Giving hope and healing through community-based treatment

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists is proud to announce that David Weintritt, MD, FACS, one of the nation's most innovative breast surgeons, is joining their community-based cancer treatment team.

David Weintritt, MD, FACS, one of the nation’s most innovative breast surgeons, has joined Virginia Cancer Specialists. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Weintritt is a recognized leader in the field – specializing in cutting-edge surgical techniques including resensation nipple-sparing mastectomy technique allowing for better recovery of sensation post-surgery, clinical research developing new techniques for better visualization of lymph nodes during surgery, and perfusion imaging during nipple sparing mastectomy to reduce complications and provide more advanced reconstruction options than available in the past.

"We focus on quality of life, not just quantity of life," says Weintritt. "One of the reasons I'm joining Virginia Cancer Specialists is the clear pathway of innovation and care. Our mindset needs to include the goal of both surviving and thriving."

Weintritt says Virginia Cancer Specialists offers him the opportunity to practice in a holistic environment where all the needs of patients can be met through the resources Virginia Cancer Specialists has to offer.

"Nothing with cancer happens in a silo," Weintritt says. "Virginia Cancer Specialists offers the staff and resources to collaborate and develop surgical plans within a network of collaborative care. So, when there's a discussion about a patient, there's a widespread joint discussion of patient care."

"Dr. David Weintritt shares our vision of providing state-of-the-art multidisciplinary cancer care, and we are delighted to have him join our growing practice" said Elise Powers, Executive Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists. "With his focus on promising new surgical advancements in breast cancer treatment, Dr. Weintritt is a welcome addition to our breast cancer team as we seek to deliver the very best in integrated care to our breast patients."

Weintritt joins an accomplished and experienced team of physicians and medical professionals at Virginia Cancer Specialists.

Virginia Cancer Specialists recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of community-based cancer treatment, comprehensive and compassionate care.

More about Dr. Weintritt

Dr. Weintritt is a board-certified breast surgeon and completed his undergraduate and medical education at the University of Florida and surgery residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in North Carolina. He then served in the United States Air Force at Andrews Air Force Base and worked with surgical oncologists at Walter Reed Army and Bethesda Naval Hospitals in offering sentinel node biopsy, a procedure that reduces breast cancer surgery risk, and is now standard of care. From there, he entered into private practice in Annapolis, MD, and as part of the hospital's comprehensive breast program, he gained experience in breast ultrasound and minimally invasive approaches for managing breast disease. In 2003, Dr. Weintritt moved his practice to Alexandria, VA, bringing new programs and breast surgery techniques to Northern Virginia. Dr. Weintritt has also been a faculty member of George Washington University Department of Surgery. In 2014 Dr. Weintritt founded the National Breast Center Foundation that continues supporting women by funding breast cancer screening and treatment for women in the DC region. Dr. Weintritt is a perineal Washingtonian Top Doctor chosen by his peers and continues to focus on clinical research and development of new breast cancer procedures.

