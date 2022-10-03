24 Hour Fitness and Headspace Health Launch Partnership on World Mental Health Day

Club Members Offered Complimentary Headspace Subscription to Encourage Mental Health

And A More Holistic Approach To Wellness

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness industry leader 24 Hour Fitness has teamed up with Headspace Health, the provider of the world's most accessible and comprehensive digital mental health platform, in a partnership to offer complimentary three-month Headspace subscriptions to new and existing 24 Hour Fitness club members on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last. Headspace offers a range of tools to help people stress less, sleep better, get moving, and to find more focus and joy. The partnership launches its complimentary offer on Monday, October 10, World Mental Health Day, and is an important part of 24 Hour Fitness's holistic strategy to offer dynamic fitness and wellness experiences to club members. For more information, visit https://www.24hourfitness.com/headspace.

"I've always been proud of our company's mission to create a healthier, happier world," said Karl Sanft, President and CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. "Now more than ever, this mission extends beyond physical fitness to include the importance of mental health and well-being. That's why our partnership with Headspace Health is so timely. The science-based mindfulness and meditation app will offer a new level of wellbeing to both our team members and club members -- because we want everyone to develop a healthy mind and body—the best combination to tackle whatever your day brings."

Why Headspace?

It's all about the synergy between the two brands. 24 Hour Fitness has listened to its club members and what they want from their fitness experience including a fitness space that supports both mind and body health and is a refuge to help reset their next 24 hours. 64% of the 24 Hour Fitness audience rate emotional well-being as more important now compared to 51% pre-pandemic. Additionally, members highly regard the importance of being active for life and work out to feel good (more so than losing weight), while leveraging mobile apps to keep track of their fitness habits both inside and outside of the club environment.

Headspace offers more than 1,000 hours of premium mindfulness content from guided meditations, eyes-open exercises like mindful walks and runs, breathing and wind-down exercises, focus music, sleep content and more to help people live happier lives. Headspace is a leading player in the meditation and mindfulness category that is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness and meditation through clinically-validated research. In fact, research shows that 30 days of Headspace resulted in 32% decrease in stress, and 4 weeks of Headspace improved focus by 14% -- making Headspace the perfect complement to a 24 Hour Fitness membership.

"Decades of research show that physical and mental health are deeply intertwined," said Katie DiPerna, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Headspace Health. "With this partnership, we're thrilled to bring awareness of the power of meditation and mindfulness to the 24 Hour Fitness community, and to provide their members and employees with a new tool to improve their overall health and wellbeing."

24 Hour Fitness / Headspace Complimentary Subscriptions – The Details

With the goal of helping club members develop a holistic wellness plan – inside as well as outside the club –24 Hour Fitness offers complimentary Headspace subscriptions to club members (with a similar offer extended to the company's team members). Participants will receive a three-month complimentary subscription to the Headspace app and can choose short meditations to stay on track throughout the day, or longer sessions to deepen their practice. Most recently, Headspace has revealed new content collections that celebrate and empower women, provide education on stress management, and support parents and students of all ages during the back to school season. Also included are tools to help members get a good night's rest—sleep meditations, sleep music, wind downs and specially-designed sleepcasts.

24 Hour Fitness has built a series of partnerships that offer club members and guests a variety of fitness and wellness experiences that can help support overall health. Recently launched popular partnership programs include Nutrishop and recovery program iCRYO. The company has also entered the boutique fitness space with a new HIIT offering P.A.S.E. Factor, among other partnerships.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating nearly 40 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness helps change lives every day through fitness. Operating a network of approximately 300 clubs in 11 states, the company offers clean and spacious clubs furnished with a variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment in a comfortable environment that conveys the feeling of community and inclusivity for more than 2 million club members. Membership options offer club amenities including functional training equipment, GX24 group exercise studio and cycle classes where members can reserve a spot for their favorite instructor-led live class within a club community that supports and inspires every member to lead a healthier, happier life. Friendly and knowledgeable fitness professionals also stand ready to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. The company's 24GO® app provides touch-free club check-in as well as a variety of on-demand workouts to support fitness at home, in the club or on the go. This diverse combination of fitness options is designed to engage and motivate every 24 Hour Fitness member to explore and enjoy a lifelong relationship with mind and body health and wellness. For further information and to find a club near you, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. As one of the first meditation apps on the market, Headspace remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. For more information, please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Headspace Health is a leading provider of mental health and wellbeing solutions, touching the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our enterprise brands, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through over 3,700 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and ViacomCBS; and through health plans such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners' employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. To learn more about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit www.headspacehealth.com.

