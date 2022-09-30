Infor Positioned, for the Second Consecutive Time, as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Infor also receives highest scores in three Use Cases in companion Gartner

Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor, for the second consecutive time, as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

Infor also announced today that Gartner, in its 2022 Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, a companion report to the Magic Quadrant, scored Infor highest in three Use Cases — including the ERP for Midsize Enterprises Use Case, the ERP for Process Manufacturing Use Case, and the ERP for Discrete Manufacturing Use Case. In addition, Infor received the second highest score from Gartner in the ERP for Distribution of Goods Use Case.

Infor's position as one of the Leaders in this Gartner Magic Quadrant was based on the Gartner evaluation of Infor's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, published Sept. 26.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant — and to receive the highest scores in three Use Cases evaluated in the companion Critical Capabilities report," said Soma Somasundaram, Infor chief technology officer and president of products. "As a company with deep vertical industry expertise, Infor strives to deliver prescribed industry processes as part of our products, which accelerates our customers' time-to-value.

"Following this prescribed delivery approach cuts down on customizations, variability, time to implement, and cost," he noted. "Our customers can deploy industry-specific, out-of-the-box cloud solutions and uptake new functionality quickly and easily."

In its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, "Product-centric organizations are rapidly adopting cloud ERP applications with superior process automation and analytic capabilities. Application leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate cloud ERP vendors as part of a composable strategy that emphasizes standardization and agility."

Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services' (AWS') secure and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows — which can help increase productivity and collaboration. Visit Infor's Industry solutions page to learn more.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

