Paycor Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices and ongoing efforts to address material ESG topics. In preparing this report, the Company engaged various stakeholders and leveraged globally recognized frameworks to inform its ESG strategy and guide disclosure of sustainability information relevant to its business and industry.

"We are proud to launch our inaugural ESG report that showcases the progress we made advancing our ESG posture during our first year as a public company," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This report provides our stakeholders with greater transparency of our progress against our long-term ESG strategy and is the culmination of a year-long cross-functional effort to identify our material ESG issues, and develop a strategy and framework to address them. I am particularly pleased we increased the representation of females in leadership and ethnic diversity among our associates by 8% and 13%, respectively, and reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 14% this year as compared to our fiscal 2021 baseline."

To read Paycor's ESG Report, please visit www.Paycor.com/esg.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

