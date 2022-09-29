Paralyzed Veterans of America wraps up three-day Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat in Lone Star State

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America, the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers, today wrapped up its 2022 Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat in San Antonio, Texas. Designed to stop the nation's fastest-growing veteran population from feeling isolated, forgotten, and pushed aside, PVA's three-day, annual Empowerment Retreat assembled more than 40 female veterans with spinal cord-related injuries and diseases, like MS, from across the U.S. to get acquainted, attend advocacy and leadership sessions, and partake in group exercises customized specifically for women veterans and the unique challenges they face. See photos here.

"The power of PVA's Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat in really profound," said Tammy Jones, PVA National Vice President. "Bringing women together from different walks of life and giving them a platform to share their experiences and exchange ideas, while also equipping them with vital resources they need to address their specific needs, is life-altering. Our retreat is really the difference between women veterans feeling invisible and alone to finally being heard and feeling like they are part of a family."

From community advocacy Q&As and financial health sessions to adaptive yoga, this year's Retreat touched on attendees' physical, financial, and emotional well-being. The Retreat even included a special presentation by Izzy Camilleri, the founder and chief designer of IZ Adaptive, who spoke about empowerment through adaptive clothing and hosted a try-on with samples from her latest clothing line. This year's all-expense-paid community-building experience took place from Sept. 25 through Sept. 27, and was sponsored by Amazon, Prudential, First Nation Group, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

"It is truly an honor for Amazon to have been a part of PVA's Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat," said Charlotte La Belle, U.S. Army Veteran and Senior Manager of Global Military Affairs at Amazon. "Amazon is a big supporter of veterans and we know that not all veterans look the same. We are working hard to meet these veterans where they are and to give them the resources they need, which is what makes PVA's Retreat so special. It creates a sense of community and camaraderie for a veteran population that is steadily growing and often overlooked, while also empowering them."

Jones, who suffered a broken neck following a car accident one year after joining the U.S. Air Force, has dedicated her life to giving back to veterans and was actively involved in planning the Retreat alongside Anne Robinson, the past President/National Director of the PVA Texas Chapter. Robinson was medically retired from the U.S. Army after becoming paralyzed in a military vehicle accident and is now a PVA advocate. Last year, the mother of two successfully lobbied for a change in accessible parking in Texas.

To learn more about the Retreat and the unique issues women veterans face, as well as how PVA is helping ensure their voices are heard, visit PVA.org/get-involved/women-veterans-empowerment-retreat/.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

