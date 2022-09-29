OneDigital DASH Donates Over $200,000 to 20 Charities Nationwide

Signature Virtual Event Hits Significant Fundraising Goal, Proceeds Distributed to Local Nonprofits

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm, today announced donations to 20 charities across the country, totaling $212,000, raised during the 14th annual OneDigital DASH.

OneDigital (PRNewswire)

As part of the national event, each OneDigital region identified local charities that are positively impacting our communities, with an added focus on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the past 14 years, the OneDigital DASH has raised over $1 million for local nonprofits across the US.

"I'm so proud of the OneDigital team for their continued support, commitment to our annual DASH event, and giving back to the places where we do business. By raising funds for organizations helping to create positive change, we are helping to improve more people's lives every day," said Elizabeth Chrane, Chief People Officer for OneDigital.

The charities that received donations for the 2022 event include:

Alexander Youth Network | Greensboro, NC

Bert's Big Adventure | Atlanta, GA

Beverly's Birthdays | Huntingdon, PA

Blessings in a Backpack | Louisville, KY

BlkHlth | Atlanta, GA

Blue Sky Fund | Richmond, VA

CHOA | Atlanta, GA

Clara Martin Center | Randolph, VT

Conservation Corps North Bay | Cotati, CA

EcoSneakers | Smyrna, GA

Family Promise of Greater Cleveland | Cleveland, OH

Hands on Atlanta | Atlanta, GA

Junior Achievement | Colorado Springs, CO

Lifeline Resources, Inc. | Jacksonville, FL

Oasis Center, Inc. | Nashville, TN

OC Human Relations | Santa Ana, CA

Project Genesis | Willimantic, CT

Rise Against Hunger | Raleigh, NC

Safe Kids GA | Atlanta, GA

Stanley Street Treatment and Resources, Inc. | Fall River, MA

The Link Counseling Center | Atlanta, GA

United Way | Alexandria, VA

Wladis Hats & Gloves Foundation | East Syracuse, NY

This year, over 730 participants logged their activities into the OneDigital DASH platform, including running, walking, yoga, boxing, dance and more.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a steward of business growth and people potential. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provide personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation.

