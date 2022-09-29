Metropolitan Partners Group Closes Seventh Fund Above Target On $400 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Partners Group Management, LLC ("Metropolitan"), a private investment firm that provides debt capital to small & mid-sized non-sponsored businesses in the U.S., announced today that it completed the final closing of its seventh and largest direct lending fund—Metropolitan Partners Fund VII, LP ("Fund VII")—in the second quarter of 2022, with total fund commitments of approximately $400 million, surpassing its $350 million target.

Fund VII continues Metropolitan's strategy of working directly with management teams to grow their companies and build lasting value, often as the first institutional capital partner. To date, Metropolitan has deployed over $2 billion within the strategy across more than 140 investments.

"We are delighted to surpass our fund target, which represents strong interest to participate in the available opportunity set we are accessing in the non-sponsored, lower middle market," said Paul Lisiak, Metropolitan's Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "The successful outcomes that we are able to generate from 'below the radar' opportunities are indicative of borrowers at this level continuing to be underserviced, particularly in this volatile market environment. Metropolitan serves as a much-needed capital solution to help innovative companies achieve the next level of their company success."

"We are very pleased with Fund VII's success and the inherent support it represents of our process, team and institutional infrastructure," commented Alice Wang, Metropolitan's Chief Operating Officer. "The team at Metropolitan is constantly challenging ourselves to be better, and we sincerely appreciate the support and confidence of our Limited Partners, both old and new."

About Metropolitan Partners Group:

Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm that provides debt capital to small & mid-sized non-sponsored businesses in the U.S., unconstrained by industry or asset class. Metropolitan works directly with management teams to grow their companies and build lasting value while providing downside protection to its investors and delivering speed and certainty to our borrowers.

