Anker On Board is Back and Running at Full Power at Multi-brand Product Unveiling Event in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging technology, smart home, connected consumer devices and audio products, today unveiled new landmark products from the Anker charging, eufy Security, soundcore and Nebula brands during the Anker On Board event in New York City.

ANKER TAKES THE LEAD ON PORTABLE POWER STATIONS

Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, today launched the Anker 767 Portable Power Station (GaNPrime PowerHouse 2048Wh), a 2400W output portable power generator designed for emergency power, outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Power meets portability with the 767's new suitcase design with features sturdy wheels and an ergonomic extendable tow handle to easily transport the powerhouse from car to campsite.

The 767 PowerHouse is Anker's largest portable battery station yet, able to power 99.9% of home appliances like electric grills, refrigerators, space heaters, laptops, microwaves and more. Its 2048Wh capacity keeps these essentials powered for days with the optional 760 Expansion Battery capable of doubling the capacity to 4096Wh. Thanks to its 12 charging ports, the 767 PowerHouse is a multi-tasking must-have, and with a new TT-30R AC outlet, it can power almost all appliances in a traveler's RV.

Additionally, like the Anker 757 and 555, the Anker 767 features a safe and long-lasting Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that fully recharges in just 2 hours when plugged into the wall. Alternatively, users can harness the power of the sun by connecting the 767 with up to 5 Anker 531 Solar Panels (200W) to recharge in just 2.5 hours.

More details in the US, UK and Germany can be found online and it is slated to be available for preorder on Anker.com in the US and Germany on November 14, 2022.

EUFY SECURITY INTRODUCES NEW ERA OF SMART HOME SECURITY

eufy Security, a global leader in DIY smart security devices, today announced the Edge Security System, the world's smartest, most accurate and most connected home security solution.

The Edge Security System is managed by the new HomeBase 3, which leverages eufy Security's proprietary BionicMind™, a self-learning A.I. that can deliver up to 99% accuracy in recognizing different people, pets and objects. BionicMind can automatically curate and catalogue video data utilizing HomeBase 3's free local storage. All of the data can be accessed anytime, anywhere from the eufy Security app.

HomeBase 3 comes with 16GB of free, 256-bit encrypted local storage. The data hub can support up to 16 TB of additional memory using an external hard drive (sold separately) for up to 60 years of local video storage without the need to clear space.

At launch, HomeBase 3 will come bundled with two of the new eufyCam 3 security cameras. eufyCam 3 is designed with 4K ultra-HD resolution and includes night vision, two-way audio, built-in spotlight, and a 13,400 mAh battery with built-in solar panel for non-stop power.

eufy's new Edge Security System will eventually be compatible with a number of other eufy Security devices including Video Smart Lock, Video Doorbell Dual and Floodlight Cam 2 Pro.

Details on pricing and availability for the Edge Security System are available at eufy.com.

SOUNDCORE INTRODUCES TWO NEW EARBUDS WITH ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITY

soundcore, the premium audio brand of Anker Innovations', today launched the next generation of Liberty TWS earbuds, the Liberty 4, as well as a product in a new category for the brand, the Sleep A10 Sleep Earbuds.

Following the success of the Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty 3 Pro, the Liberty 4 will be the brand's first pair of "stick" earbuds that feature dual drivers in a coaxial architecture. The Liberty 4 will push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.

For the first time, soundcore has also added advanced features including spatial audio as well as health sensors that can track a person's heartbeat through the soundcore app.

The Liberty 4 will launch on soundcore.com as well as via pre-order on Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com starting today for $149.99 before expanding to other channels soon.

soundcore also introduced the Sleep A10 Sleep Earbuds, which were designed to help users fall asleep and be comfortable enough to wear all night long. With a four-point noise masking system, they can block up to 35 decibels (db) of noise – 15 db more than any other pair of sleep focused earbuds on the market today.

The Sleep A10 can also monitor user's sleep patterns and maintain a constant record in the app to help users identify and adjust their sleep conditions to achieve a better night's sleep.

The Sleep A10 Earbuds will be available on Amazon.com and soundcore.com beginning today and will be available at Best Buy in the coming weeks for $179.99 in the US.

NEBULA DOUBLES DOWN ON LASER FOR PORTABLE ENTERTAINMENT

Nebula, Anker's smart entertainment brand today introduced the next generation in portable entertainment, the Capsule 3 Laser portable projector. Following in the design of previous Capsule projectors, the Capsule 3 Laser is a laser projector that features Android TV 11 while offering a clear, bright, 300 ISO lumen image, advanced 360° sound and a built-in battery for a complete, portable movie theater experience.

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser has the capabilities of a smart TV with 2.5 hours of movie playtime on a single charge. With AndroidTV 11, users have access to over 7,000 apps that can be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection and offer hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows and video content via streaming services like: YouTube, YouTubeTV, ESPN and Disney+. It also seamlessly connects to devices via Bluetooth, offers an HDMI connection as well as screen mirroring from a mobile phone using the built-in Chromecast function.

The Capsule 3 Laser will be sold via pre-sale beginning on today via Nebula's website in the US, UK, Germany and Canada. In the U.S., early buyers can save $120 before it becomes available for sale online in select retail locations on November 14 for $799.99. For more information on the Nebula Brand visit,www.seenebula.com.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand. It is known for making the world's best charging products for virtually all mobile devices. This includes fast charging accessories, solar and wireless charging, car charging, smart home plugs and an exciting, new class of battery generators called PowerHouse. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com .

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information can be found at eufy.com.

About Nebula

Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart A.I. For more information, please visit SeeNebula.com.

About soundcore

soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

