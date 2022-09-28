The Recovery Cycle: A Contemporary Guidebook that Blasts Open the Blocks That Keep Sober People from Reaching Their Greatest Potential Releases Today!

The Recovery Cycle: A Contemporary Guidebook that Blasts Open the Blocks That Keep Sober People from Reaching Their Greatest Potential Releases Today!

For All Addictions and Any Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recovery Cycle: A Practical Guide to Loving Your Sober Life, offers a fresh and unique perspective for recovery from all substance and behavioral addictions – written for recovering individuals and clinicians. Check out the reviews at the end.

The Recovery Cycle by Joi Andreoli, LMFT (PRNewswire)

"What a gem of a book." Carlo C. DiClemente , PhD author of Addiction and Change

The author, Joi Andreoli (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with decades of sobriety), understands the Addiction Cycle's spin – the promise of a good time morphs into a disheartening, demoralizing experience.

Enter The Recovery Cycle, a timeless navigation tool that guides readers to explore and design a new life with freedom and limitless expansion - and it works with any program!

Engaging in style, the book introduces 4 essential principles that gently ask the reader to participate in their own vision of recovery.

Joi offers 2 different tracks in one book; an easy-to-follow manual for recovering individuals, and sound clinical instruction for mental health professionals and drug counselors. How?:

Deconstructs the process of recovery in a user-friendly way.

Taps into the best models of mental health.

Asks high-value questions to understand where one is in their journey.

Shows how to safely explore an expanded range of feelings beyond the blocks and compulsions.

Gently leads the reader toward positive connection with self/others.

Moves the reader to imagine and design the life they want, while offering:

The book provides a roadmap - featuring a compass, the Recovery Cycle, that guides readers how to make sense of the recovery process as they create a robust and dynamic life within it. This book stimulates and reinforces the kind of courageous living and loving required to thrive in this expansive, conscious, sober existence. This is what real recovery – and good therapy – is all about.

"Beautifully written, engaging, inspirational – a love song to the freedom, creativity, and ever-evolving joys of recovery." Katherine Ketcham, coauthor of The Spirituality of Imperfection

"What a gem of a book. One that could be used by all who are seeking to break the cycle of addiction and live this self-directed life." Carlo C. DiClemente, PhD, author of Addiction and Change: How Addictions Develop and Addicted People Recover

"A must read for recovering people and therapists alike!" Alexandra Katehakis, PhD, author of Mirror of Intimacy: Daily Reflections on Emotional and Erotic Intelligence

"A great book for anyone who wants a practical approach for recovery from any addiction." Dr. Pat Allen, author of Getting To "I Do"

