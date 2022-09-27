Tony Toohey, Director of Gaming Dynamics, "We now have over 2,500 games across 29 locations in the clubs and pubs market in Australia utilizing the Quick Custom Intelligence Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Dynamics (Australia) and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the slot floor optimization platform is now providing tooling for more than 2,500 games in clubs and pubs across New South Wales.

"QCI gives us the data we need in a timely manner and in a very user-friendly format. We see this data as critical in managing our business with line-of-sight on gaming floor performance. Because of the QCI tool, we have broadened our offering in the distributed gaming market in Australia to over 29 clubs and pubs," said Tony Toohey, Director of Gaming Dynamics.

CTO of QCI, Mr. Andrew Cardno, stated "We are thrilled with the growth we have experienced by partnering with Gaming Dynamics in bringing together a multi-tenant cloud offering for the clubs and pubs market in New South Wales. Furthermore, the range of the size of properties utilizing our platform proves the business need for strong operational tooling in business of all sizes."

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics provides unique gaming data analytics and insights to a cross section of the Australian and New Zealand gaming market. Gaming Dynamics seeks to acquire, licence or partner with leading edge technology providers that create sustainable strategic advantage to gaming operators.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

