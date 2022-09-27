Motto Mortgage Future Now Open in California

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the California market

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in San Ramon, California (2355 San Ramon Valley Blvd). Regarded as one of the best places to live in Contra Costa County, Motto Mortgage Future is proud to join the San Ramon community and is now serving all markets throughout the Golden State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed.

Motto Mortgage Future is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Navid Ali and Dao Pham, who serve as Broker Owner and Operations Manager for the office, respectively. Both have over 25 years of hands-on experience in the real estate and lending industries and believe that overall experience, accomplishments and, of course, laughter, are the key components to business success and helping clients achieve their goals of homeownership.

"Motto Mortgage Future offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the greater San Francisco bay area," said Navid Ali. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Krystine Do will serve as a Senior Loan Consultant for the office. With over 25 years of experience, Do is a mortgage professional with the approach necessary to finding the right solution for each Motto Mortgage client. This is advantageous as no two clients are the same. She believes that finding what best serves the client is the secret sauce and with the support of Motto Mortgage's network they will strive to find the best solution for each client, every time.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Future, can be reached at 925.400.8971. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage Future:

Motto Mortgage Future (OFFICE NMLS #2314234) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of CA, located at 2355 San Ramon Valley Blvd, STE 100, San Ramon, CA 94583. To learn more, please visit mottomortgagefuture.com or call 925.400.8971. Navid Ali: NMLS: 1964418

