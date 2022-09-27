Mediafly Launches New Customer Advisory Board

Senior leaders align to solve revenue team challenges, drive RevTech innovation

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly, a leader in revenue enablement and revenue intelligence, today announced its Customer Advisory Board (CAB) and shared its focus for the upcoming year. The new CAB is comprised of forward-looking revenue leaders from a variety of industries who will serve as a strategic advisory for Mediafly. They are convening in Chicago this week to advance the future of revenue enablement, share best practices and discuss solutions to issues blocking B2B revenue growth.

"Every B2B company today is looking to grow revenue per seller, ramp sellers faster and connect with customers in an engaging, impactful way. Reaching these goals requires a cohesive approach to revenue enablement — supporting teams through coaching, content, value and insights," said James Davison, Chief Product Officer at Mediafy. "Our approach is to learn directly from our customers, applying their experiences as we develop the solutions that revenue teams rely on every day to improve performance and deal outcomes."

This CAB will meet regularly to address priority revenue team challenges, with Mediafly compiling and sharing solution consensus with its larger customer community. In addition to influencing Mediafly's product roadmap and strategic direction, CAB members will gain advanced product development insight, network with other members, and collaborate on best practices to advance their use of the Revenue360 platform.

Mediafly's Customer Advisory Board includes:

Michael Bienvenue , Director of Sales Readiness, OnBoard

Lisa Bobb-Semple , Manager of Sales Enablement & Communications, The United States Postal Service

Gavin Edgley , Senior Director, Americas Value Acceleration, Databricks

Kristin Fretz , Director of Revenue Operations, Bread Financial

Steven Haney , Group Manager - US Mass Market Sales Operations & Productivity, Intuit

Chris Kingman , Global Head of Digital Sales Enablement, TransUnion

Tim Kounadis , SVP Marketing, Expedient

Gary Leach , Senior Director, Sales Operations, WCG

Alison Lueker , Head of Global Sales Operations, BlueVoyant

Vikas Mundada , Director of Business Value, Ping Identity

Julie Nelson , Sr. Director of Sales Enablement, Virsec

Alicia Orear , Senior Marketing Content Engagement Manager, Moen

Kyle Ransom , Director, Value Excellence Center, Coupa

Bryan Smith , SVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Expedient

Eric Spenske , Head of Marketing, Givaudan

Sam Sutton-Reid , Director of Revenue Operations, Pearson

Kevin White , Director, CRM, Sales Process & Technology, Sealed Air

Mediafly has experienced rapid growth in 2022, nearly doubling the company's customer base, team and portfolio of solutions. As its rise continues, the company remains committed to fostering direct conversations with its customer community. This CAB represents the latest initiative to capture customer feedback and engage customers on the future of the industry and Mediafly solutions.

2022 discussions will center on:

Best practices to transition from traditional Sales Enablement to Revenue Enablement

How to harness the power of data and insights to better engage, assess, predict, coach and execute across the customer lifecycle

How to create continuity between all go-to-market teams (marketing, presales, sales, customer success) to drive more revenue

The role automation plays in improving sales productivity and effectiveness

"This group of leaders brings incredible experience and extensive track records empowering sellers and growing revenue for their respective companies," said Jodie Jansen, Mediafly's Chief Customer Officer. "Our customers have led us to where we are today — with their feedback influencing our roadmap, best practices, and acquisition strategy. We're thrilled to launch this community where we can have candid conversations, hear their day-to-day business challenges, and, ultimately, ensure we continue to deliver the solutions modern revenue teams need to win at scale."

About Mediafly:

Mediafly is the intelligent revenue engine B2B teams rely on to understand, predict, coach, and execute at the highest levels. Organizations worldwide, including PepsiCo, Disney, JLL, Brightcove, Comscore, and Sealed Air, turn to Mediafly's revenue enablement and revenue intelligence solutions to engage audiences and motivate confident purchase decisions — ultimately taking back control of the buyer journey. From interactive content to sales training, predictive forecasting to value selling, Mediafly's Revenue360 platform helps customers close more deals faster, accelerating pipeline and growth. Mediafly is proud to consistently be named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and Crain's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit Mediafly.com or follow @Mediafly for more information.

