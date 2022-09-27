GENESIS GIVES DONATES $45,000 TO LOCAL NONPROFITS IN SAVANNAH TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMMITMENT TO GEORGIA

Genesis Donates $15,000 Each to the Savannah College of Art and Design , Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry, and Savannah United

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America that supports improving access to and performance in youth sports and STEAM education, recently donated a total of $45,000 to several nonprofit organizations in Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah College of Art and Design received $15,000, Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry received $15,000, and Savannah United received $15,000. Ceremonial checks were presented to the organizations in Savannah, Georgia.

(left to right) Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Wendy Orthman, executive director, marketing, Genesis Motor America, Audra Pittman, vice president of giving, SCAD, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, in Savannah, Ga. on September 26, 2022. (Photo/Genesis) (PRNewswire)

"Genesis is dedicated to the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation when delivering world-class products," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Our commitment to developing a more sustainable future for the next generation begins with supporting local communities like our Genesis Gives partners in Savannah. We are thrilled to be able to make this investment back into the Georgia community."

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is a world-renowned non-profit institution that offers over 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France, and online via SCADnow. The university's future-minded curriculum, professional-level technology and resources, and industry engagement propels the over 16,000 talented students to the top of their creative fields. With this donation, SCAD will provide scholarships to students from underserved areas in Bryan County.

"We are honored by the generosity of Genesis Motor North America and extend our deepest thanks to Genesis Gives in funding this new scholarship opportunity for students in Savannah and Bryan County," said Audra Pittman, vice president of giving, Savannah College of Art and Design. "This gift is fundamental to our efforts to make high-quality arts education more accessible for students here in Georgia as well as provide an inclusive environment for our entire university community. The impact of this gift will continue to magnify as these students achieve success in global careers and generate the fresh innovation that can only be catalyzed by equitable investments in the creative lives of our youth."

Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry provides after-school programming to over 800 young girls in the region. Its mission is to create a world where every girl can activate her limitless potential and boldly pursue her dreams. Volunteer coaches provide lessons that intertwine physical activity with life skills development. This donation will allow Girls on the Run to expand their programming in Bryan County.

"The support we have received from Hyundai has allowed us to dramatically expand our program in Bryan County by providing scholarships, transportation, and running attire to local girls who would otherwise not have access to the program. We are abundantly thankful for this opportunity," said Tiffany Collins, executive director, Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Savannah United offers youth soccer programs to over 2,000 children per year, half of which enter an advanced team that travels and competes nationally. It hosts leagues, camps, tournaments, and events with charitable causes, all with the hope to promote self-esteem and character building in children, many of whom come from underserved communities in Bryan County. This donation will be used for scholarships to allow more children to participate in youth soccer programs including a micro program that expands the age range to as early as three years old.

"The Genesis donation is going to be a tremendous help for Savannah United and its scholarship fund," said Gary Wright, executive director, Savannah United. "It will allow for underprivileged children and families the opportunity to play soccer."

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(left to right) Suzanne Moseley, board member, GOTR, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Wendy Orthman, executive director, marketing, Genesis Motor America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Kristin King, board chair, GOTR, Tiffany Collins, executive director, GOTR, Vanessa Perez, Genesis Motor America, in Savannah, Ga. on September 26, 2022. (Photo/Genesis) (PRNewswire)

(left to right)Vanessa Perez, Genesis Motor America, Jeff Storey-Pitts, select director, Savannah United, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Keith Gunn, academy director, Savannah United, Wendy Orthman, executive director, marketing, Genesis Motor America, Paul Smith, director, school of excellence, Savannah United, Gary Wright, executive director,Savannah United, in Savannah,Ga (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

