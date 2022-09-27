Frontier X Studio announces its political board game, Lock 'em Up!, coming to Kickstarter on October 4th

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lock 'em Up! is the first board game that lets players put politicians in jail! The Kickstarter campaign will feature the game at $35 plus shipping charges added in the Pledge Manager after the 30-day campaign is funded. Early bird backers will be able to get significant discounts.

About the Game

Lock 'em Up! is a fast-paced, family-friendly, bipartisan tabletop game where you use all the dirty tricks in your power to put your opponents in jail before they put YOU in jail.

The game sparked as an idea during the Mueller investigation. Everybody in the country wanted to put someone in jail, but everyone had a different opinion of who it should be. So the home game version of a trial was born.

Unfortunately, characters in the real world were changing so fast there was no way for a game to keep up! That's why our characters focus on titles instead of names. Some of the mid-century style characters may look familiar but in a generic sort of way.

How to Play

The game has 162 cards split into two groups: the Characters, the people you're trying to keep out of jail; and the Actions which give you power to make strategic moves.

Players choose which characters they want to control — the White House, Military, Law & Order, Progressives, Conservatives, or Lobbyists. Players take turns drawing from the Action Cards deck, using those cards to indict or save characters. When the courtroom game board is full, the convictions start. Turn by turn, the characters on the docket are sent to a jail cell, and out of the game. The winner is the last player standing.

Details: 2-6 players, age 8+, 30 minutes to play

Website: www.lockemup.today

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook @LockEmUpToday

Kickstarter preview: tinyurl.com/LockemupKSpreview

About Frontier X Studio LLC

Frontier X Studio is the husband and wife team of Scott Jenkins and Jennifer Perry. Scott is a game designer, writer, and maker. His game design and writing credentials include Dungeons & Dragons, DC Heroes, and Battletech. He is also the author of the Smoke & Dagger thriller series. Jennifer is an artist and graphic designer with decades of marketing experience at Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, contact Scott at lockemup@frontierxstudio.com .

