Enterprises gain clear path to CO2 reduction with Normative's guide

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Large businesses are one of the main contributors to global emissions. To accelerate work to reduce carbon emissions, Normative has published a new guide explaining the essentials of carbon accounting for enterprises, from theory to best practices.

"Successfully navigating the rapidly-evolving carbon accounting space poses a big challenge to enterprises. Those that get it right will minimize risks, seize opportunities, and future-proof their businesses," says Neil Ryland, CCO of Normative, the world's first carbon accounting engine.

According to New Climate Institute, who surveyed 25 major multinational companies with climate targets, the reductions these companies have committed to only account for 20% of their total emissions – leaving 80% unaddressed. This incompleteness can lead to significant consequences including allegations of greenwashing, regulatory non-compliance, and lack of access to funding.

Normative's guide shares practical strategies for using science-based carbon accounting to drive effective action. With a focus on practical solutions, the guide walks large enterprises through the steps of measuring their full emissions and seizing the resulting business opportunities whilst mitigating the risks.

In a 2021 study, the Boston Consulting Group found that 91% of companies are failing to measure the full scope of their emissions. Normative's carbon accounting engine enables companies to comprehensively measure their entire carbon footprint, including value-chain emissions. Following the hybrid methodology recommended by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Normative draws from a scientifically-derived database of 30 million data points to perform an initial spend-based calculation of value-chain emissions, which can then be refined with activity-based data. Normative incorporates intelligent automation throughout the product, accelerating the calculation process and minimizing human error. The measurements can be used for audits, compliance, reduction certifications like SBTi, and other corporate reporting – and form the foundation for making impactful emissions reductions.

"Carbon accounting enables effective action. By following this guide, you will empower your enterprise to make the carbon reductions necessary to fight climate change while making your company competitive and compliant." Neil Ryland concludes.

