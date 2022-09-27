Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens First Store in Lexington, Ky.

Marks Academy's sixth location in the Bluegrass State

KATY, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its first Lexington, Ky. store. Located at 3220 Nicholasville Rd. #185, in South Park Shopping Center, the approximately 80,000 square-foot store brings a great assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to Lexington. Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, activations by brands sold at Academy, food truck samples, and appearances by University of Kentucky basketball alumnus Kyle Macy, men's basketball player Casson Wallace and more.

The new Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Lexington, KY is located in the South Park Shopping Center at 3220 Nicholasville Rd. (PRNewswire)

The new Lexington location marks the sixth Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Kentucky.

The Lexington location marks the sixth Academy store in Kentucky and the opening of the fifth of nine new stores Academy expects to open this year. Academy looks forward to continuing its expansion efforts beyond 2022, with the goal of opening 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to kickstart fun in the Lexington community by providing customers what they need to make pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy and affordable," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Whether you're gearing up for a big Kentucky game, a little leaguer searching for the perfect pair of cleats, or preparing for your next outdoor adventure at Daniel Boone National Forest, our great value and services create new possibilities for families to get active."

Customers can expect to find the best assortment and prices of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Traeger, Carhartt, Drake Waterfowl, Timberland, Coleman and more. Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2O Xpress, Mosaic and O'Rageous which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, outdoor furniture and water sports gear, respectively.

By partnering with University of Kentucky Athletics, Academy provides a fun destination where Wildcat fans can get licensed apparel, novelty items, and tailgating essentials. Additionally, customers can find a Nike top for an upcoming workout class, Under Armour gloves to catch the game winning touchdown, or a sleeve of Titleist Pro V1 balls for a round of 18 at their favorite golf course. The store also has everything you need to create a backyard oasis with a wide selection of patio sets, barbecue grills, and outdoor games. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in the store.

For more information regarding grand opening events and deals visit academy.com/lexington or text LEXINGTON to 22369. Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 264 stores across 17 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors