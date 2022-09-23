Turning Rock Partners Accepts PEWIN Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a New York-based private investment firm, is celebrating its acceptance of the Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) Female Founded/Led – North America 2022 award. The PEWIN annual awards program recognizes outstanding organizations that are transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity.

Turning Rock is honored to receive this recognition given our commitment to gender equity, diversity and inclusion.

The firms are nominated by PEWIN membership and voted on by the PEWIN Steering Committee.

Turning Rock is a majority woman-owned business, which continues to be owned and operated by its founder and founding partners. TRP has grown to include 15 full-time employees.

"Turning Rock is incredibly honored to receive this recognition given our commitment to gender equity, diversity and inclusion across our firm," said TRP Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Saba Ahmad. "Each year, we strive to raise the bar for our team, the firm's partner companies and our strategic networks. This award means so much since PEWIN has been a force for encouraging and advocating for advancement of women in the private equity industry. We are delighted to be members in supporting the organization's mission."

"PEWIN is so pleased to recognize Turning Rock Partners for leading by example in their support, promotion and amplification of the outstanding women investors who exist in the global private equity industry," said PEWIN Executive Director Kirsty McGuire. "By recognizing organizations like Turning Rock, we hope to demonstrate the outstanding returns achieved by women investors in order to hopefully increase the amount of assets under management by women in the industry."

About Turning Rock Partners

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact investor@turningrockpartners.com.

About Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN)

Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) is the preeminent organization for senior women leaders in private equity. We provide opportunities to network, share ideas, make deep connections with peers and empower each other to succeed. Our mission is to provide a trusted and supportive environment for meaningful interactions among the most senior female investment professionals. Find out more.

