Cider Security Appoints Sales Industry Expert Carl Elsinger as Vice President of Sales to Lead Expansion into New Markets

TEL AVIV, Israel , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cider Security , the world's first AppSec Operating System, announced that Carl Elsinger has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Elsinger will lead the company's worldwide sales strategy, expansion of the company's global sales operations, and serve new enterprise customers in key strategic markets.

"I'm very impressed with Guy, Daniel, and the entire Cider Security team," said Elsinger, the newly appointed VP of Sales. "Cider's AppSec OS solution speaks to the heart of important security gaps challenging security teams today, and we are still just scratching the surface of what's possible with the platform, the types of customers it can serve, and the needs it can address. I am very excited to lead the sales and go-to-market strategy efforts, build on the impressive foundation that the team has already established, and unlock our full potential in the US and beyond."

Elsinger brings over 20 years of experience in executive sales leadership and direct sales in the enterprise software and AppSec industries, focusing on helping early to mid-stage technology companies increase their overall global market penetration and revenue growth. Prior to joining Cider Security, Elsinger played a key role in securing partnerships and deals with major global clients while serving in senior positions at companies such as ShiftLeft, HashiCorp, Duo Security, and Sonatype.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carl to the Cider Security team and look forward to leveraging his extensive experience within the AppSec and enterprise software sales industries." said Guy Flechter, Co-Founder and CEO of Cider Security." We are redefining the standard of CI/CD security. Carl's wealth of industry experience will help ignite our go-to-market strategy and further expand our reach to serve Security and DevOps teams worldwide.

About Cider Security

Cider Security is a first-of-its-kind AppSec Operating System that provides Security and Engineering teams a single, consistent method to orchestrate and implement end-to-end CI/CD security through a single, unified platform. The company takes a holistic approach to the security of the engineering processes and systems, from code to deployment. It establishes a comprehensive Technical DNA of the engineering environment, giving Security teams the transparency and visibility needed to optimize AppSec and achieve full resilience. Founded in late 2020 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Guy Flechter and Daniel Krivelevich, Cider Security's mission is to solve the most commonly encountered challenges CISOs and security engineers face today.

For more information, visit www.cidersecurity.io/

