STANDEX TO PRESENT AT WILLIAM BLAIR'S WHAT'S NEXT FOR INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at William Blair's Virtual 2022 What's Next for Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the company's website standex.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

