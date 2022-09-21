SAJ Showcases Powerful Residential Energy Storage Solutions Designed for US Market at RE+ 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar inverters and storage solutions provider SAJ has launched its new suite of residential energy solutions at RE+ 2022, one of the largest trade shows in North America that gathers the world's renewable innovators and leaders under the same roof. The move marks SAJ's official entry into the US market, after the company's success in Europe catalyzed its innovation and allowed it to establish a solid market foothold globally.

The new offering to meet global visitors at the event is SAJ's UltraPower energy storage solution equipped with features tailed to the needs of US residents. This powerful solution comes with a compact design and is easy to install, providing users with greater convenience. It is also safe and reliable, with a backup supply to reduce the disruption caused by the outages.

The solution, also known as H2&B2 premium, consists of an H2 hybrid inverter and a B2 battery. The H2 US series inverters boast 120/240V split-phase output, with up to 4 MPPTS, each having a maximum PV input current of 16A to accommodate high-power solar panels. It has a superior overload capability of 1.5 times rated power and other splendid features like a 50A battery charging current and seamless on/off-grid transition. The B2 premium high-efficiency battery features a modular design scalable up to 21.2 kWh. It supports 1C charge and discharge rates as well as LiFePO4 batteries to guarantee life-long safety and reliability. Furthermore, it allows for both wall and ground mounting, with the IP65 outdoor design that gives users peace of mind.

"We are thrilled to present our new products to customers in North America at RE+ 2022. As we are poised for the next chapter of growth in the US, we stay true to our mission of addressing the challenges to meet the future demands of energy storage and push the boundary of innovation to support broader sustainability goals," said Samil Ouyang, CEO of SAJ.

With 17 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the new energy sector, providing reliable solar inverters, storage solutions and mobile energy service platforms. SAJ has been recently named the winner of the iF and Red Dot Design Awards 2022 for its innovative designs.

