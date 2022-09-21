Leading Valuation Platform BizEquity Partners with Bonsai, LLC, to Provide Financial Professionals with enhanced tools to better serve their clients

Through Bonsai's platform, BizEquity's Valuation Software is now available to Financial Professionals, enabling them to better assist their Business Owner clients

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuation fintech leader, BizEquity announces their partnership with Bonsai, LLC, a firm dedicated to providing solutions to financial professionals focused on the importance of managing the entirety of an investor's balance sheet.

Freedom Bank in partnership with BizEquity Launches First Valuation-based Loan (PRNewsfoto/BizEquity) (PRNewswire)

The partnership allows BizEquity's cloud-based valuation software to be accessed by thousands of financial professionals working with business owners, making it simple and affordable to obtain accurate, real-time valuations via Bonsai's platform. Both Bonsai and BizEquity view valuations as one of the key components in building and completing a client's balance sheet and providing clients with a holistic suite of services.

It has become more and more critical for financial professionals to differentiate their services to engage, retain, and acquire clients. By leveraging the BizEquity software, advisors can truly differentiate themselves by providing on-demand valuations to their business owner clients.

"Bonsai believes that it is essential to know the value of one's business to properly manage risk." Says Robert DeChellis, Founder and CEO of Bonsai, LLC. "Through BizEquity and Bonsai, a financial professional can quickly assess business valuations for their business owner clients and offer risk-management solutions to protect a client's largest asset and ensure more determined outcomes for their future," he continues.

What Robert and Bonsai are building with their revolutionary platform for financial professionals is extremely powerful, says Michael Carter , CEO of BizEquity. "98% of business owners don't know the value of their businesses or private company shareholdings. "By enabling them to understand their client's business value in minutes, advisors are tapping into one of the greatest opportunities to grow their AUM and better serve their business owner clients," says Carter.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.

About Bonsai Partners

Bonsai was the brainchild of financial services industry executive, Robert DeChellis, who has over 30 years of leadership experience in top-tier asset and risk management companies. Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice. The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree. Bonsai creates value through its four business units: MyBonsai software, Bonsai Advisors, Bonsai Consulting and the Bonsai Exchange. These units provide financial professionals and financial services firms with the solutions, tools and consulting needed to deliver clients the holistic advice they demand.

