Gracie Gerlach Joins Patriot Growth Insurance Services As Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance agencies, is excited to announce Gracie Gerlach has joined the firm as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. Patriot's significant growth and nationwide expansion are accelerating at a record pace, and Gerlach will be instrumental in building the partnership pipeline. She joins Patriot's M&A team led by Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions.

As VP of Mergers & Acquisitions, Gerlach will play a key role in advancing and sharing Patriot's vision, while establishing and fostering new agency partnerships.

"Gracie has a proven history of developing deep and meaningful relationships with keys players in the insurance distribution industry, and she is widely recognized for her strategic insights and advocacy," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "I look forward to Gracie making a significant impact at Patriot as we continue to attract and partner with only the very best agencies that align with our values and culture."

Prior to joining Patriot, Gerlach was Vice President of Business Development at The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB) in Washington, D.C. While in this position, she worked with top domestic and global brokerages to promote and advance industry priorities through CouncilPAC and other initiatives. Before being promoted to that role, she was Associate General Counsel providing legal strategy to The Council's executive team on issues that impacted the functionality of The Council. She led the Council's Legal Counsel Working Group, which is comprised of over 200 legal and compliance executives from client firms. Gerlach was also the Director of CouncilPAC, overseeing fundraising, communications, programming, and disbursements for CouncilPAC.

Gerlach holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL, and earned her Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School in Columbus, OH. She is a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor and resides in Columbus, OH.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,500 employees operating in 122 locations across 23 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

