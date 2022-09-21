FLOSUM RELEASES STATE OF CLOUD SECURITY REPORT 2022 AT DREAMFORCE

DevSecOps Leader Showcases Flosum Trust Center Along with Speaking Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, today announced the release of its State of Cloud Security Report at Dreamforce 2022.

www.flosum.com (PRNewsfoto/Flosum) (PRNewswire)

Flosum today announced the release of its State of Cloud Security Report at Dreamforce 2022.

Focused on cybersecurity trends, organizational readiness and top enterprise challenges, the report spans a series of industry insights and broad recommendations to shore up cloud security for organizations in all industries. For a full copy of the report, visit https://www.flosum.com/state-of-security-2022.

Earlier this summer, the company launched Flosum Trust Center, an integrated security solution to monitor, alert and scan for any potential threats within a Salesforce environment. Flosum Trust Center demos will be available on site at Dreamforce

Comments on the News

"Success in security is dependent on a shared sense of responsibility - one where the company, suppliers, employees, contractors, and customers all work together toward a common goal. Together, we can create an environment that addresses security threats and fosters innovation," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum.

Flosum Sponsoring/Exhibiting/Speaking at Dreamforce 2022

Flosum is a Groundbreaker sponsor at Dreamforce 2022. Flosum is exhibiting at booth #1314, showcasing its Flosum Trust Center and release management platform.

In addition, Flosum will be speaking at the following times:

Leveraging DevOps to Enable Increased Growth

Sept. 21 at 1 pm PT, Theater 2

Jason Metzger

Salesforce developers and admins consistently hit the same roadblocks hindering organizations' ability to scale. Learn how companies harness Flosum to quickly and efficiently deliver changes to SFDC.

Salesforce Success: IBM and Flosum

Sept. 22 at 11 am PT, Platform Theater

Ron Dunagan, Brian Boardman

Walk through a successful Salesforce DevOps strategy led by IBM Federal and Flosum, showing how to produce value and create high-quality experiences on SFDC.

To schedule a meeting at Dreamforce, visit https://www.flosum.com/dreamforce/san-francisco-cf

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flosum