Williams Jones Wealth Management Named to Barron's Top 100 RIAs List

New York-based firm reaches No. 46 in prestigious national ranking

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 -- Williams Jones Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, today announced it has been named to the Barron's annual list of the top 100 RIA firms across the country.

Williams Jones is an investment management firm led by a seasoned team of portfolio managers. The Firm has doubled its assets in recent years and currently manages approximately $9.5 billion in client assets.

"We are focused on the quality of services provided to our clients and are honored to be included on the list," said William P. Jones, Jr., founder and Chairman of Williams Jones Wealth Management. "Much of the success that we enjoy as a Firm is because of the depth of experience of the professionals comprising our team. I am grateful for their continued dedication to the Firm and our clients."

Williams Jones was founded in 1988 and provides personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. Williams Jones seeks to build client wealth over time through application of a consistent investment philosophy across equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

The Firm's team of portfolio managers, analysts and certified financial planners provides customized and comprehensive investment and wealth management services to private clients and not-for-profit entities across the country.

About Williams Jones Wealth Management

Williams Jones Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 1988 with offices in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. For more information about the Firm, please visit https://www.williamsjones.com.

