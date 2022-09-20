Sharecare expands life sciences product suite with comprehensive solutions to support patient education and improve the care journey

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced nine new digital solutions designed to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health. Created in response to emerging consumer trends and behaviors, these innovations support efforts to bridge gaps between people and quality care.

Sharecare's 2023 life sciences product suite is comprised of dynamic tools that enable people to not only improve their health and understanding of conditions impacting their lives, but also engage effectively with their healthcare providers to achieve optimal outcomes from their treatment plans. These offerings, which are customized to reach people and caregivers impacted by specific conditions, are purpose-built to support and enable patient-to-provider discussions, while simultaneously educating and motivating individuals. Available to reserve now for 2023 marketing campaigns, the newest life sciences innovations from Sharecare include:

Vital Voices – This multimedia approach to storytelling showcases real, first-person stories from multicultural and underrepresented populations as they navigate a condition. Supporting efforts to educate, inspire, and connect with diverse audiences, Vital Voices tells authentic stories through the use of video, audio, photo carousels, and written narratives; and also includes facts, figures, tips, and information tailored to the specific condition and target audience demographics.

Rare Disease Roadmap – According to the National Institutes of Health, 1 in 10 people in the U.S. have one of 7,000 known rare diseases. This digital education center aims to help people who suspect they may have or are newly diagnosed with a rare disease to navigate the complexity of the patient journey from diagnosis to treatment. The roadmap guides these individuals and their caregivers by delivering real patient and clinician perspectives on managing the care journey; conversation guides to support discussions with healthcare providers and loved ones; information about the types of specialists that may comprise one's care team; and direct access to medically vetted, condition-specific articles as well as relevant hashtags under which social media conversations about the condition are taking place.

Patient Connect – This content hub invites patients and caregivers managing a specific chronic disease to share their stories, tips, and words of encouragement for others managing a similar diagnosis. Select submissions are showcased within the hub alongside articles, videos, and additional information to educate them about the condition. Relevant, medically vetted, condition-specific content featured on Sharecare's social channels also appears directly on the page.

Inside Out – Through this immersive tool featuring 3D-animated graphics from the award-winning Sharecare Reality Lab, users visually explore the progression of a disease and the science of their treatment. The experience is augmented with relevant content in various media types including articles and videos on lifestyle management post-diagnosis, answers to frequently asked questions, and inspirational quotes from people managing the same diagnosis.

Care Collective – In an effort to address the confusion and complexity of building one's care team, this interactive resource empowers people and their caregivers to understand the role of various clinical specialists and how to optimize these patient-provider partnerships for better outcomes. Personal perspectives from patients and providers alike are featured, reinforcing the information presented with the real-world experiences of similarly diagnosed individuals.

In addition to these educational engagement solutions, healthcare brands can enhance their campaign and strategic planning with Sharecare's virtual office hour events, which provide direct access to industry-renowned clinicians, and 'in-the-lab' events to educate marketers and brand planners on first- and third-party de-identified consumer data and insights related to various disease states. Consumer campaigns also can be augmented with custom-produced videos as well as a social platform add-on that includes the creation and distribution of original condition-specific content via Sharecare's social media channels.

"By driving engagement, awareness, and transparency through these new innovative solutions, we look forward to educating, motivating, and inspiring people and caregivers to seek care and treatment that improves their quality of life," said Laura Klein, general manager and executive vice president of life sciences at Sharecare. "The campaigns and initiatives that these new solutions enable support patients and our partners in manifesting Sharecare's vision that we are truly all together better."

Campaigns anchored by Sharecare's life sciences products have earned industry accolades including dozens of awards for digital health and healthcare marketing excellence. Over the last five years, more than 85% of Sharecare's consumer marketing campaigns and programs exceeded performance goals as measured by an independent third-party analysis.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

