The Property Solutions Division of Valet Living Invests in its Turns Business with the hire of New Divisional President, and the Acquisition of Two Multifamily Solutions Providers

Valet Living is Creating The Nation's Largest Multifamily Property Solutions Network

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living , the premier partner to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a more significant investment in its fast-growing property solutions turns business with the hire of Ron Avidan as President of Valet Living Turns. Additionally, Valet Living will add to this investment with the acquisition of Perfect Surface , a Houston, Texas-based consummate resurfacing company and Precision Cleaning , a comprehensive home cleaning service based in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We have seen 380% growth in our Valet Living Turns business this year, and we are thrilled to have Ron Avidan on board to lead the acceleration of this business as we continue to see an uptick in real estate turnover," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living. "Ron has an excellent track record of building talented and highly effective teams, and we are beyond excited to have him join our team to help take Valet Living to the next level."

Avidan will be charged with leading the Valet Living Turns business operations and growing to 25 markets across the United States, leading a growing staff, including 75 new associates and 300+ new contractors within the last year. Avidan will also drive the integration of acquisitions and refine and brand this leading platform to attract clients, top talent, and service partners. Previous to Valet Living, Avidan held different senior executive roles at Interior Logic Group (ILG), the largest national interior design and finish solutions provider in the building industry. Prior to ILG, Ron owned a construction management company in Fairfield County in Connecticut, and before owning his own company, Ron served in the Israeli military for close to 15 years. Ron has an excellent track record of building talented and highly effective teams as a senior executive and as a Major in IDF Special Forces and the Israeli Intelligence Agency.

"There is so much opportunity with turns in the multifamily industry, and I'm thrilled to be joining the country's leading property solutions and amenities provider to meet the needs of the industry," said Avidan. "Property managers are increasingly requesting the need for this service, and we are answering the call with a high level of service and return on investment."

Valet Living Turns is currently building a national platform to ensure efficiencies in real estate turnover by expanding current markets and acquiring the best-in-class local multifamily solutions providers. Valet Living has set itself apart from the competition by ensuring its customers receive dedicated services that meet their individual needs.

Recently, Valet Living acquired Perfect Surface, a Houston, Texas-based company that offers resurfacing, single-family and multifamily turns. As the premier resurfacing business in the Houston market since the 80s, Valet Living is now bringing additional resources, support and technology to PE-backed Perfect Surface to better serve its clients in the multifamily turns space, now under the Valet Living umbrella.

Additionally, Valet Living has acquired Precision Cleaning, a multifamily turns provider in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded as a comprehensive home cleaning service in 2014 by Johanna Cabrera, Precision Cleaning diversified when husband Jonathan Rivera, with an onsite multifamily maintenance background, came on board in 2017. Now Precision Cleaning offers home cleaning, painting, maintenance, resurfacing, carpet cleaning and more to its solid client base in Northeast Florida, providing services to hundreds of Valet Living homes already.

"I know I can rely on Valet Living to prioritize the business and expand our services nationwide," said Rivera. "With new services in the Northern Florida market, Valet Living is the only company I trust to lead our business in the right direction." Jonathan will stay on board as the General Manager of the Jacksonville market and help grow the business as Valet Living.

For more information, please visit www.valetliving.com/quickturns.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 500 million amenity services annually, encompassing nearly 2 million apartment homes in 40+ states. Valet Living Turns is its property solutions division, a full-service turns and make-ready provider to the industry. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

