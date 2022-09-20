MDA ANNOUNCES SECOND COMMERCIAL SALE OF SPACE ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY TO AXIOM SPACE

Contract for payload interfaces further expands MDA's footprint in the emerging commercial space infrastructure market

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the second commercial sale of its products derived from Canadarm3 technology to Axiom Space.

The new contract is for the delivery of 62 payload interface pairs for Axiom Space's Axiom Station. The interfaces will provide mechanical, electrical, and data connections for payloads that are externally mounted on Axiom Station to perform activities including scientific research, Earth observation, communications, and a host of other applications.

This is the second commercial contract signed between MDA and Axiom this year, and sets the stage for further opportunities in advance of the first planned Axiom Station launch in 2024.

"This new contract is the latest milestone in our journey with Axiom Space, further solidifying MDA's role as the world's leading space robotics company and a key enabler in the global commercial space market," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "As demand for space robotics and other vital space infrastructure continues to expand, MDA is uniquely positioned with the knowledge, expertise and experience to meet the increasing commercial need for cost effective human-rated robotic technology and services."

"MDA and Axiom are building a solid partnership for the future of the world's first commercial space station. Our growing work together reflects outstanding progress towards the development of Axiom Station," said Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space. "Canadarm3 has the proven capabilities and innovative technology that will help us form the foundational infrastructure for the next-generation microgravity platform, enabling a diverse economy in orbit driven by products made by world-class experts."

Built and operated through private sector funds, Axiom Station will initially be attached to the International Space Station (ISS). It will separate from the ISS before the ISS partners decommission it at the end of the decade, and will subsequently serve as a global research and commercial hub establishing a robust and competitive economy in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) – including in-space manufacturing, human spaceflight missions to LEO, and deep space exploration.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,500 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

LINKS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MDAspace

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: www.instagram.com/MDA_space

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDA Inc.