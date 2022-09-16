XT.com Lists COSOSWAP (COT) in Its Main DeFi Zone

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed COSOSWAP (COT) in the main DeFi Zone and has opened trading for the COT/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-14 09:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit COT for trading since 2022-09-13 09:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for COT have opend at 2022-09-15 09:00 (UTC)

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both COT and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in COT trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

COSOSWAP: Your One Stop DEX with Triple the Protection

COT is a BEP-20 token deployed on Binance smart chain with a maximum supply of 36,536,000. The purpose of the token is to enable the tokenization of various functions on the COSOSWAP platform. As the prerequisite token to maintain normal operations of COSOSWAP, COT can be held by users to earn an income. Multiple methods are available including staking Coso NFT votes, inviting friends to trade on COSOSWAP, inviting friends to participate in the COSOSWAP launchpad, increasing liquidity, and staking LP in the farming section. Users can stake their COT NFTs in COSOD to earn COT tokens as well as create liquidity pools to mine COT in the farming section without involving lock-up durations or release delays.

There are 7 deflationary mechanism in COSOSWAP that involves COT token burning: Account rewards without referrals, token burn via launchpad participation, 10% of launchpad fees used for COT token repurchasing and burning, 30% of transaction fees for COT token repurchases and burning, 100% of one-click issuance tool commissions burnt in the form of COT tokens, 20% of one-click crowdfunding tool commissions burnt in the form of COT tokens, and lastly, 30% of transaction fees in COT tokens using the NFT market are burnt.

About Cososwap

Tired of using multiple DEXes and bridges just to utilize your digital assets for your DeFi needs? There is a new DEX in town and the features are particularly useful for those with assets on various chains. COSOSWAP not only supports multiple chains just like other aggregators, it also enables smart aggregation so users can utilize liquidity pools with the highest depth and the lowest slippage.

Moreover, any token on public chains can be used for NFT sale listings, which addresses the current NFT liquidity concerns and the low turnover rate. Order book transactions now also support P2P NFT orders, providing a safer on-chain trading experience for large and small traders alike, effectively addressing issues concerning token ratio and its initial price. Along with the features aforementioned, COSOSWAP also provides an NFT launchpad where fair participation of asset issuance can take place. Users can easily buy at the lowest prices while selling at higher prices for better returns.



Website: https://www.coso.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cososwap

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/UCenSGJJJ6

Telegram: https://t.me/CososwapGlobal

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com