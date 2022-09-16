UL Solutions Warns of unauthorized UL Marks on Information Technology Equipment Power Supplies

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Information Technology Equipment (I.T.E.) Power Supply shown below bears an unauthorized UL Mark. The I.T.E. Power Supply has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons, and it is unknown if it complies with any safety requirements.

This notice does not cover certain other authorized Power Supplies. MG Electronics is authorized to apply the UL Mark to model ST-242A I.T.E. Power Supplies that incorporate an output cord and are marked with the following electrical rating: Input: 100-240 Vac, 0.8 A, 50/60 Hz Output: 24 Vdc, 1 A.

Name of Product: I.T.E. POWER SUPPLY, ST242A

Units: 7000+ units

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that you stop using this product.

Manufacturer: MG Electronics

Identification on the Product:

The affected I.T.E. Power Supplies bear the following markings and information and incorporate output screw terminals instead of an output cord:

29UK

E257613

I.T.E. POWER SUPPLY

Model No.: ST242A

Input: 100-240V~50-60Hz, 1.5 A

Output: 24V⎓ 2.0A

Made in China

Sold at: Known to be sold at MG Electronics, may have been sold by other retailers.

