Scripps to present on business strategies at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Sept. 21, 2022

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at the 30th annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

New Scripps Logo (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company) (PRNewswire)

Jason Combs, chief financial officer, and Rebecca Riegelsberger, treasurer and vice president of tax, will meet with investors Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21. Their presentation is scheduled for 8 a.m. Pacific time Sept. 21.

Live audio of the presentation will be available from 8 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. Pacific (11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. Eastern time) on Sept. 21. To listen, visit www.scripps.com and click on "investor information." A replay will be available under "audio/video links" for approximately 90 days.

The conference takes place at The Phoenician. Registration is required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company