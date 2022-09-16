InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Opening for Tents/Outdoor Products (BEC-165)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Attempting to access a zippered opening on a tent or other nylon-based structure can be difficult especially at night or if your hands are full. We thought there could be a better opening design," said one of three inventors, from Londonderry, N.H., "so we invented the MAG-NO- ZIP. Our design would replace the typical zippered fastener with a fastener that is easier to use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to open and close the door entrance on outdoor excursion products. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with a zipper opening. Also, it can be adapted for use with different types of products and gear. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, tent/gazebo owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

