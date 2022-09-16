AMDA College of the Performing Arts Ranks #2 on Playbill's 10 Most Represented Colleges on Broadway List

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts has earned Playbill's #2 spot as the college with the second most graduates appearing on Broadway in the 2021-2022 Season. Playbill's Big 10 List of the Most Represented Colleges on Broadway is published each year and includes a list of all the graduates for each college who performed in a Broadway show from August 22, 2021 to May 4, 2022.

A distinction of this magnitude confirms AMDA's status as the premier performing arts college with training in musical theatre, acting, acting for camera, dance, and performing arts. AMDA's students receive world class training on AMDA's New York and Hollywood campuses in classrooms and on stages taught by world-renowned faculty who combine industry-focused professional training with academic rigor.

This achievement honors and acknowledges the hard work of AMDA graduates who have turned in show stopping performances in numerous productions including: Aladdin, Waitress, Hamilton, MJ The Musical, Chicken & Biscuits, The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge!, Take Me Out, Paradise Square, Wicked, Six: The Musical, Macbeth, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hadestown and many more.

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for nearly 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights musical film adaptation), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League), Riwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy).

For more information about AMDA Graduates, visit the AMDA website: https://www.amda.edu/alumni-videos

