RECURRENT ACQUIRES LEADING HOME DESIGN BRAND, DWELL

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Ventures announced today that it has acquired Dwell , the authority on contemporary home design for architects, interior designers, and consumers. Alongside BobVila , Business of Home , Domino , and Lonny , Recurrent now has a full suite of home design brands.

Founded in 2000, Dwell has always championed home design that improves people's lives. Dwell CEO, Zach Klein, who joined the brand in 2020, has helped grow digital subscriptions exponentially during his tenure. Through its coverage of the most inspiring home designs out there, expert advice for your own space, and a marketplace for the best-designed products available, Dwell has become the destination for what a home can and should be.

"Everyone at Recurrent is excited about the Dwell team joining our company. The content they produce is a fantastic complement to our other home brands and gives us a tremendous opportunity to further establish ourselves as the leader in the design category," said Lance Johnson, CEO of Recurrent. "Dwell offers us and our partners another opportunity to reach home enthusiasts with the content, products, and inspiration they need when designing, renovating, or simply sprucing up their home."

The acquisition of Dwell bolsters Recurrent's ability to connect with consumers via multiple channels, continuing to build a community around a passion for design. In addition to the popular print product, their digital presence, and the Dwell Shop, Dwell+ members also benefit from a subscriber-only platform for exclusive Home Tours, The Dwell Home Guide, and the Dwell Archive.

"Zach and the team have done an outstanding job of expanding what Dwell can do and who it can reach over the last few years," said Lara Deam, Dwell Founder. "When looking at potential buyers, Recurrent was at the top of our list."

Klein will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of Dwell as CEO. Dwell's CRO, Nicole Wolfgram, Editor in Chief, William Hanley, and all of the brand's staff will also join Recurrent.

ABOUT RECURRENT

Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. With social responsibility and sustainability at the center of its storytelling, Recurrent takes an innovative growth approach and creates content that is valuable to its readers, business partners, and the planet. Its titles such as Popular Science, Domino, JancisRobinson.com, Field & Stream, Donut Media, and Task & Purpose inspire and inform more than 60 million unique visitors each month.

ABOUT DWELL

Founded in 2000 by Lara Deam, Dwell's mission is to improve people's lives with great design. Through a robust digital presence and in its beloved print magazine, Dwell features new ideas about what a home can and should be, and offers expert advice for making your own space a better place to live. It is a marketplace for the best-designed products out there and a platform for home audiences to share and discover inspiring spaces.

