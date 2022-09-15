The Meadows School in Southern Nevada hosts Annual Preview Day

Open to All Families Interested in a College Prep Education

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School will host its annual All-School Preview Day on October 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. on the school's 40-acre campus in Summerlin. This event is for families with preschool through high school aged children interested in enrolling for the 2023-24 school year.

The Meadows All-School Preview Day is held once a year. It is an open-house style event with select scheduled activities. Throughout the two-hour event, prospective families can expect to learn about The Meadows School's history, it's top-tier academic programs, robust athletics offerings, creative arts, and more. Faculty and staff from all of the school's four divisions (Beginning School, ages 3-5; Lower School, grades K-5; Middle School, grades 6-8; Upper School, grades 9-12) will be available to answer questions and showcase classrooms. Student ambassadors will offer campus tours and there will be a performance by Upper School students.

To attend The Meadows School Annual Preview Day, families can RSVP at www.themeadowsschool.org/preview.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 930 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

