G2 and ZoomInfo Integrate Intent Data to Help Revenue Teams Reach Pipeline Goals Faster Together

Integration Between G2 Buyer Intent and ZoomInfo's SalesOS and MarketingOS Optimizes Sales and Marketing Alignment to Target In-Market Buyers

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced a new integration with ZoomInfo , a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence. Together, G2 and ZoomInfo enable mutual intent data customers to more effectively target, engage, and convert in-market software buyers. The integration helps sales and marketing teams align their activities against a targeted set of in-market decision-makers.

"In 2022, the B2B industry is taking a magnifying glass to software spend," said Godard Abel, CEO and co-founder, G2. "For sales and marketing teams vying for those budgets, getting in front of their ideal customers at the right time is as crucial as remaining omnipresent and extending market influence. It's no longer on the marketing or sales teams alone to make an impact on a purchasing decision. With an aligned strategy, teams can work together to be a consistent source of value for target audiences — capturing attention through personalized outreach to all members of a prospective buying committee."

With G2 Buyer Intent , customers gain account-level insight into buyer behavior on the G2 marketplace. This means they can see exactly which accounts are conducting software research and when, as well as what kind of research they're performing on G2, whether it's about their company, their competitors, or alternative solutions.

By integrating with the wealth of intelligence in ZoomInfo's SalesOS solution, G2 customers can access more than 300 attributes to build their ideal customer profile (ICP) and overlay actionable insights — such as planned technology investments, personnel moves, and website visitor behavior — to identify companies that are in-market now. Sales representatives can then utilize ZoomInfo's category-leading contact information to prospect lists of decision-makers at high-intent accounts before beginning outreach.

ZoomInfo MarketingOS users can dynamically populate audience segments with G2 Buyer Intent data and trigger targeted display and social ads. Campaigns will see higher conversion rates and return on ad spend (ROAS) by targeting accounts with high buyer propensity.

"Economic uncertainty is forcing companies to discover innovative, efficient solutions to drive revenue," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. "By integrating G2 Buyer Intent with ZoomInfo's platform, sales and marketing teams can target their outreach to drive higher value conversations and exceed their revenue goals."

By integrating G2 Buyer Intent with ZoomInfo, sales teams can:

Prioritize accounts actively researching solutions and vendors . Buyer Intent data from G2 tells a company which prospective accounts are researching its products, competitors, and category. Access to those accounts in ZoomInfo provides a seamless transition from intent discovery to sales outreach.

Find professional buyers and influencers with a high likelihood to engage . By matching accounts actively researching relevant pages on G2 with contact data from ZoomInfo, and using additional filters like job title and geography, sales teams can confidently direct outreach to the right targets.

Tailor messaging to behavior . With insight on what a target audience is researching and the business topics on their mind, sales teams can build relevant messaging, such as product-specific outreach for accounts visiting their G2 profile. They can also build new audiences by sharing educational content with first time visitors to their category and industry topics.

Reduce churn risk by monitoring customer intent 24x7. Sales teams receive signals when G2 detects that a paying customer is researching a competitor or alternative product. Teams can mobilize to understand the issue, provide solutions, and maintain a great customer experience.

By integrating G2 Buyer Intent with ZoomInfo, marketing teams can:

Build effective ABM campaigns . ZoomInfo's MarketingOS can serve targeted display and social campaigns at new companies that show buying intent on specific product, industry, and category pages on G2, filling their marketing funnel with accounts that have a high likelihood of making a purchase.

Optimize spend and increase ROAS . G2 insights trigger MarketingOS campaigns exactly when buyers are in-market. With additional ZoomInfo ICP and technographic filters, customers can capture their most valuable and convertible pipeline.

Personalize ad content for buying behavior. Customers can serve personalized, pre-built ads based on where and how accounts are showing interest on G2.com. For instance, if an account is viewing competitors and alternatives, customers can target those accounts with content that speaks to product differentiation and advantages.

Request a demo of the G2 and ZoomInfo integration and discover how to seamlessly action mission critical intent data to reach maximum revenue potential.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo's revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement , Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance . In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security . For more information about ZoomInfo's leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com .

