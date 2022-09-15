Bruin Capital and Quadrant Private Equity backed TGI Sport Acquires industry-leading virtual media solutions provider: Interregional Sports Group

MELBOURNE, Australia and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Sport, the global sports technology, media, and marketing company, has acquired the industry-leading virtual media solutions provider Interregional Sports Group (ISG), the company announced today. The move brings another new dimension to TGI's best-in-class capabilities and expertise across the next wave of live sports advertising and media. This acquisition deepens the leadership team with virtual media's foremost experts and pioneers. Further, it accelerates TGI's overall transformation into a technology-led, full-service global media and marketing agency. Bruin Capital and Quadrant Private Equity jointly own TGI Sport. The deal is the first since Bruin backed the company in 2021.

TGI Sport's Global CEO Martin Jolly said, "We are thrilled about this acquisition because it is emblematic of how we plan to grow TGI going forward. Instantly, our business enters a new sector - one that many believe is the future of live sports media and advertising. We do so with leading-edge capabilities and expertise. In addition, Tony and Simon are highly respected within our industry and will profoundly impact our organization far beyond leading ISG's development. Ultimately, our core business is stronger."

ISG was formed in 2015 by Tony Ragan and business partner Simon Burgess. Since, it has become a market leader in the rights sales, content creation, and distribution of virtual media through live sporting events for clients, including Serie A, La Liga, and Formula 1. The company's head office is in London. ISG also operates a Milan-based, state-of-the-art innovation lab for all its virtual media production, data analysis, client services & technology systems testing. Burgess and Ragan will now lead "ISG powered by TGI Sport" under Jolly and will also work closely with the Board.

Last spring, Bruin Capital took on joint ownership of TGI Sport, partnering with Australia-based Quadrant Private Equity (Quadrant). The vision was to accelerate TGI's evolution into an elite global agency, with proprietary media technologies as its core competencies. The addition of ISG expands the company's global presence and puts more resources against its parallel advertising (PADS) LED perimeter technology and hardware. PADS is being utilized across four continents by organizations such as UEFA, MLS, NZ Rugby, Rugby Australia, Liga MX, AS Monaco FC, and many more premier sporting codes.

"We are delighted to be able to add Tony, Simon, and the ISG team to the TGI and Bruin family," said George Pyne, Bruin Capital Founder/CEO. "They are very smart, effective specialists who we believe in and will have the full gamut of Bruin's global resources to push the business forward."

"This is a hugely exciting time for us," explains ISG's joint founder Tony Ragan. "We now have the opportunity to build on the success of the last seven years and accelerate the development of ISG into a truly global player," he added.

"This step up with Bruin and TGI will allow us to grow faster, stronger, and more boldly," adds Simon Burgess, ISG co-CEO and founder, "as the commercial and operation pioneers in virtual media, our knowhow both operationally and commercially can be significantly leveraged by the expanded group's talent, relationships and fiscal firepower...things are going to get really compelling for rights holders, media buyers and brands."

About TGI Sport : TGI Sport is a global leader in sports technology, media, and marketing, connecting sports entities and fans worldwide. The combined operations span North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and its teams support around 3,500+ events annually. TGI Sport has built relationships with many of the world's leading sporting organizations, including UEFA, FIFA, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, Mediapro, Major League Soccer, US Soccer, Ligue National de Rugby, ECB, ICC, FC Barcelona, Manchester United FC, Liverpool FC, and Juventus FC. TGI's businesses include TLA Worldwide, QMS NZ, and Sportsmate.

About ISG Interregional Sports Group (ISG) is the leader in virtual media solutions in sport. The company focuses on regionalising broadcast technology and implementing revenue strategies for some of the world's biggest sports rights-holders including the top European football competitions and the world's leading motor-racing championship. From its head office in London and operational centre in Milan, ISG provides its clients with virtual media solutions that incorporate integrated data systems, analytics and activation. Via its relationship with Italy's Liga Serie A, ISG delivers the largest and most technologically advanced, integrated virtual media sports service in the world, to all 20 Serie A clubs.

About Bruin Capital: Bruin Capital (www.bruincptl.com) is an international investment and operating company founded by George Pyne @GFPyne. Bruin specializes in working with capital partners and management teams to build best-in-class, global technology, sports, media, entertainment, and marketing companies. Bruin companies operate across five continents with 2100 employees working out of 34 offices. Bruin investors include The Jordan Company, CVC Capital Partners, Rock Ventures, NNS Chaired by Nassef Sawiris, and a prestigious group of family investment funds.

About Quadrant Private Equity: Quadrant Private Equity was first established in 1996 (firstly as Quadrant Capital) and is a leading Sydney-based mid-market private equity firm investing in companies in Australia and New Zealand. Quadrant Private Equity has raised $7 billion and 12 funds since inception. Its latest funds, QPE No. 7 and Quadrant Growth Fund 2, have $1,240 million and $530 million in equity commitments respectively for private equity investment Quadrant has extensive investment experience, having led over 80 investments in the past 11 funds (with 60 exits) across a range of sectors including retail, healthcare, media, consumer foods, financial services, eCommerce and other sectors.

