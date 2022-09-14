HELP MAKE YOUR MEMORIES LAST WITH THE NEW CANON SELPHY PHOTO PRINTER

HELP MAKE YOUR MEMORIES LAST WITH THE NEW CANON SELPHY PHOTO PRINTER

For crafting, decorating, and more – the new Canon SELPHY compact photo printer provides high quality prints quickly and easily

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrapbookers and parents rejoice as Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer as the newest addition to the SELPHY printer line. Delivering long lasting1, durable, high-quality prints in less than a minute2, gifting friends and family physical memories and keepsakes which can be shared and enjoyed for decades3 (when stored in an album) has never been easier.

Canon SELPHY CP1500 Compact Photo Printer - Great for crafting, journaling, decorating, or for school projects! (PRNewswire)

Designed with Space in Mind

In a stylish and compact design, the Canon SELPHY CP1500 photo printer is small enough to fit in a pocket or small purse and can be taken on the go – whether using the included AC adapter or the optional battery (sold separately)4. Its diminutive size doesn't make the CP1500 short on function, though. The printer's standard print size is 4"x 6" postcard – printed in approximately 41 seconds2. With the purchase of the optional cassette (sold separately)5, it can also print card (2.1" x 3.4") and square label (2.1" x 2.1") sizes. Thanks to protective coating, the CP1500 creates long-lasting photos that can withstand wear for more than 100 years when stored in an album3. Those looking for a bit more fun can personalize photos with a variety of borders, text, and pattern overlays – such as hearts around your family or paw prints for your furry friends. The creative possibilities are endless – customers can use these photos for crafting, journaling, decorating, or for school projects such as family trees.

Photos In A Pinch

The SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer comes with diverse connectivity, allowing users to connect wirelessly to a compatible smart phone using the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app6. Additionally, users can utilize the SELPHY Photo Layout app7 to convert a URL into a QR code that can be printed onto a photo – directing to social media pages or to photo locations on a map.

Specific product specs of the SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer include:

Dye-Sub technology

Accommodates paper sizes: Postcard (4.0" x 6.0") and, with purchase of optional cassette (sold separately) 5 , Card Size (2.1" x 3.4") and Square Label (2.1" x 2.1")

Enlarged LCD monitor (3.5 inches) compared to the CP1300 printer

Pattern overcoats (stars, hearts, flowers, and others)

Pricing

The Canon SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer is scheduled to be available in October 2022 for an estimated retail price of $139.998 and will be available in two colors, black and white.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications subject to change without notice.

1 Canon cannot guarantee the longevity of prints; results may vary depending on printed image, display/storage conditions, and environmental factors.

2 Postcard size (4" x 6") prints in approximately 41 seconds. Print speed obtained using compatible digital camera incorporating DIGIC II (other camera models may vary).

3 Based on accelerated testing by Canon in dark storage under controlled temperature, humidity and gas conditions, simulating storage in an album with plastic sleeves. Canon cannot guarantee the longevity of prints; results may vary depending on printed image, display/storage conditions, and environmental factors.

4 Supplies may be limited. Battery has an anticipated suggested retail price of $89.99. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary. Price is subject to change without notice.

5 Supplies may be limited. Cassette has an anticipated suggested retail price of $12.99. . Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary. Price is subject to change without notice

6 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g capability as your printer. Requires a compatible social media account and is subject to that social media account's Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply.

7 Requires an Internet connection and the SELPHY Photo Layout app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g capability as your printer. Requires a compatible social media account and is subject to that social media account's Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply.

8 Price is subject to change without notice. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary.

App Store is a service mark and Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.