ELECTRIFY EXPO INDUSTRY DAY LINEUP ANNOUNCED - AUSTIN, NOVEMBER 11, 2022: THE FUTURE OF EVs, MICROMOBILITY, SUSTAINABILITY, ENERGY, AND INFRASTRUCTURE

- Learn about how top automakers and leading electric mobility companies will lead us to a fully electrified world
- Consumer Reports keynote reveals study findings on what's driving and hindering EV adoption
- Top financial and mobility industry analysts explore what's next for electrified transportation
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, is set to host the EV Industry's brightest minds for a full day of keynotes, expert panels, fireside chats, and networking with other industry leaders on November 11, 2022, (https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day), at Circuit of the Americas, (COTA) in Austin Texas. The industry-only day will feature top industry analysts, the latest research findings among consumers in America, and C-suite executives from top automotive manufacturers and mobility companies. These experts will discuss key challenges, insights, and future trends in e-mobility as we head into an all-electric future. Industry Day in Austin will be held within the 75,000 sq ft Events Center at COTA.
"The EV industry is at a crossroads, and the decisions executives make today will determine their companies' ability to adapt to new market challenges presented by electrification," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth at Electrify Expo. "How people and things move throughout cities and the country is changing more rapidly than at any other time in the past century, and it's the people and thought leaders here at Electrify Expo Industry Day Austin that will determine what "the right moves" ultimately will be."
Electrify Expo Industry Day will kick off with a networking session and head into a keynote session, revealing unique insights into consumer opinions and what drives EV adoption. Breakout sessions are also available, covering both automotive and micromobility, as well as EV infrastructure, powersports, venture capital, and legislation. Upon the conclusion of the speaking sessions, attendees of Industry Day have exclusive access to a preview of Electrify Expo, including 150+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, and industry networking.
Friday, November 11, 2022
8:15 am – 8:45 am
Cars n' Coffee and Networking
9:15 – 9:40 am
Keynote:
Consumer Reports Reveals - What's Driving (and Deterring)
Consumer Reports
Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst for Transportation and Energy
9:45 – 10:15 am
Supply Chain
Securing the Future of the North American Auto Industry
Snow Lake Lithium
Philip Gross, CEO
10:20 – 10:45 am
Global Perspectives
The Evolving Relationship Between Consumers, Dealers and
Inchcape
11 – 11:35 am
E-mobility and Collaboration
Mid-Day Break out Sessions
11:40 – 12:15 pm -
E-mobility and Collaboration
Electrify News, Jo Borrás, Content Director
Radio Flyer, Tom Schlegel, Chief Innovation Officer
Speed Networking
CleanTechnica, Scott Cooney, Founder and Director of Business Development
Investments and Capital
Moderator:
Cox Automotive Insights, Michelle Krebs, Analyst
Speakers:
Ideanomics, Alf Poor, CEO
Specialized Globe, Saul Leiken, Global Category Leader
EV Ecosystem
Moderator:
McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst
Speakers:
Highland Electric Fleets, Duncan McIntyre, CEO
ev.energy Joseph Vellone, Head of North America
Chargeway, Matt Teske, Founder
Splitvolt, Dan Liddle, Founder and CEO
Austin Energy Bobby Godsey, EV Outreach Program
Power Session
12:25 pm – 12:50 - pm
The Smartest Guys in the Room
Serial 1, Aaron Frank, Brand Director
Power Session
12:55 pm – 1:20 pm
Who is Changing the World – Suppliers
Guidehouse Insights, Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst
Bosch eBike Systems Americas, Claudia Wasko, General
Power Session
1:25 pm – 1:50 pm
The Road Ahead
Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Dir. of Automotive Insights
S&P Global/IHS Markit, Stephanie Brinley, Analyst
McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst
Power Session
1:55 pm – 2:25 pm
Off The Road Ahead
Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Dir. of Automotive Insights
Polaris-Electric Vehicles, Josh Hermes, Director of Off-Road
2:25 pm – 2:30 PM
Closing Remarks
Jo Borrás
Matt Teske
2:35 – 5:00 pm
Electrify Expo Preview Open to Industry Day Participants
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Networking Session & Cocktails
