Reejig launches the Reejig Impact Fund at HR Technology Conference and Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise-grade workforce intelligence platform Reejig is proud to announce the launch of the Reejig Impact Fund at the HR Technology Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

The Impact Fund is designed to help underrepresented communities unlock career opportunities, growth, and potential. It will donate Reejig's workforce intelligence technology to veterans, skilled refugees and other underrepresented communities, with a goal to reskill, build new capabilities, and remove barriers to career opportunities for all.

Announcing the launch, CEO & Co-Founder of Reejig, Siobhan Savage said, "Reejig's mission is to create a world with Zero Wasted Potential in business, people, and society. We're not just building technology; we're also creating recurring impact and change for the better. The Reejig Impact Fund is our way of giving back to society by removing barriers to career opportunities for all. When people have fair and equitable access to personally meaningful work — no matter their background — all of society can reap the benefits"

Reejig is calling on as many people as possible to join the pledge to unlock a world with Zero Wasted Potential. For each pledge, Reejig will gift its workforce intelligence technology to someone from an underrepresented community, giving them access to career opportunities that align to their skills, interests, and potential.

The launch of The Impact Fund comes after a huge year of growth for Reejig. The team has grown by over 1000% and opened offices in APAC, NAMER, and the UK. It is rapidly adding to its global enterprise client portfolio with clients such as AWS, KPMG, Woolworths Group, John Holland, and Allianz. Reejig announced last week that it had secured an investment from Salesforce Ventures, adding to its world-class investor portfolio including Skip Capital, headed by Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, Airtree Ventures, and Culture Amp's Didier Elzinga.

Siobhan Savage will be speaking at the HR Technology Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, which runs from 13th – 16th September. Siobhan's session, Have you got your Zero Wasted Potential People Strategy? will focus on how HR leaders can create a winning people strategy in this volatile environment.

Siobhan Savage, said of being at the conference, "We are excited to connect with the world's top people leaders in Vegas this week at HR Tech. We're challenging leaders to approach their people strategy with the same rigor that they would do their supply chain or finances. This starts with knowing who your people are, what skills they have and how you are utilizing them. We created Reejig to give organizations true visibility of their people and their potential, at scale, so they can optimize their workforces and create meaningful careers for everyone involved."

For on the ground updates at the event follow #HRTechConf or Siobhan Savage's LinkedIn or Reejig's LinkedIn .

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently-audited, ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling zero wasted potential. Learn more by visiting reejig.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Reejig is a platinum sponsor of the HR Technology Conference and Expo 2022.

