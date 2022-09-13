Hawkins Way Capital Expands National Student Housing Footprint with 247-Unit Student Housing Apartment Community in Downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital has acquired The Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit apartment community serving students in the heart of downtown Providence and conveniently located nearby institutions such as Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), and Johnson & Whales University. Following a capital improvement plan to best-in-class finishes, the community will be rebranded as "FOUND Study College Hill" and integrated into a nationwide network of FOUND student housing properties totaling over 3,000 beds managed by the Hawkins Way Capital affiliated property management company.

FOUND Study College Hill is comprised of a 15-story high-rise tower and 5-story midrise historic building which offer furnished studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments to students. Amenities include a rooftop clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center and ground floor retail.

"FOUND Study College Hill, located on Providence's Main Street and proximate to ample shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, is positioned to provide high-value housing for local students in a market historically lacking premium student housing supply," said Ross Walker, Hawkins Way Capital's Managing Partner. "Bolstered by a return to campus and rising enrollments, the community will service students seeking turn-key, modern accommodations and priced-out of other product. In addition, this should help alleviate affordable housing supply for local residents who have been pushed out of some neighborhoods by students."

FOUND Study College Hill marks the 7th acquisition since December 2021 for Hawkins Way Capital, combining to over 2,700 new units and over $930 million in investments.

Hawkins Way Capital

Hawkins Way Capital, co-founded by Managing Partners Ross Walker and Karan Suri, is a vertically integrated real estate company with over $1.5 billion of assets under management on behalf of institutions and individuals focused on value-add and opportunistic investments across various asset classes and geographies. Its disciplined approach leverages the principals' investing experience and extensive network to execute strategies that offer long-term value. Hawkins Way Capital has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

