ReadWorks Rolls out Back-to-School Features Making it Easier for Teachers to Integrate Online Reading Tools into Every Classroom

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the largest list of product updates since its initial launch more than ten years ago, the easy-to-use, free reading tool created by ReadWorks has expanded at this crucial time for teachers and students. With more than 5,500 texts and accompanying curricular supports as well as strategic and thoughtful technical updates, it is clear that the ReadWorks online application has transformed, with ease of teacher use at the forefront. ReadWorks' mission to help improve the reading crisis across America is more important than ever, according to recent research on the impact of students' learning opportunities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on teacher input, the new features will continue to support teachers' integration of reading activities across all levels of capability for Kindergarten through 12th grade. As online learning transitions even more from remote learning back to in-person instruction this school year, ReadWorks is excited to announce these new features for the more than one million teachers already logged into the ReadWorks platform and the many new users logging on during this busy back-to-school season.

"We gather feedback from teachers all year long to then focus our back-to-school improvements and tool enhancements on the key ideas that will help them even more easily use ReadWorks to deepen their reading instruction," said ReadWorks' Chief Academic Officer Susanne Nobles

Exciting New Content Features:

Connected with the Clever library

Book Studies

Hundreds of searchable texts with diverse characters

Enhanced Scope and Sequences and Reading Mindset Snapshot

Exciting New Help Features:

A professionalized help center

In-the-moment training

Substantial conformance to the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 standards.

About ReadWorks

Our mission is to ensure that all children become successful, joyful readers. We work to bridge the gap between research and practice in reading instruction. There are many ways to easily integrate ReadWorks into teacher instruction for Kindergarten through 12th grade -- by book, topic, decoding, vocabulary, and core curriculum!

