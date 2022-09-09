PointsBet Retail Sportsbook Launches at The Riverboat on the Potomac

PointsBet-branded retail sportsbook will deliver elevated betting experience to sports fans in the DMV area

DENVER and CHARLES COUNTY, Md., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, in partnership with The Riverboat on the Potomac, LLC, comprising Bodhi-Naav, a minority woman-owned business, and Delmock Technologies, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced today the opening of PointsBet Retail Sportsbook, Maryland's newest retail sportsbook.

The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at The Riverboat on the Potomac was designed to offer sports fans and bettors in the DMV area elite sports viewing and betting experiences. The retail sportsbook, located in The Riverboat on the Potomac, will feature 21 high-resolution screens, a bar setup with food and beverage offerings, an exclusive lounge area, booth seating, and standing room. Guests visiting the sportsbook, which is part of the larger 1,000-person capacity facility, will not only enjoy an enhanced sports viewing experience but will also enjoy the Riverside location with stunning views.

"PointsBet is delighted to commence operations with The Riverboat team in the brand-new sportsbook overlooking the beautiful Potomac River. This is a seminal achievement for the partnership and Maryland's gaming industry at large as the launch represents the first Minority Business Enterprise to go live with licensed gaming in the state's history, in line with the spirit of legislation," commented Paul Hannon, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at PointsBet. "It is a proud moment for The Riverboat and for us at PointsBet as their partner. We look forward to the prospective opportunity of bringing the renowned PointsBet mobile product to Maryland next and in doing so further enhancing The Riverboat's equity and inclusion in the space."

The launch of the PointsBet Retail Sportsbook comes in time for the peak season of the wagering calendar including the start of the NFL, NCAA Football, NBA, and NHL seasons. This strategic partnership with The Riverboat on the Potomac has positioned PointsBet to quickly offer its industry-leading sports betting products on the starting line in Maryland.

"I am proud of the work the members of our delegation, Senator Jackson, Delegate Proctor, Delegate Davis, Delegate Patterson, and Delegate Wilson, have put into the sports wagering bill. We fought hard for the sports betting industry in Maryland to be inclusive of both Charles County and minority businesses," noted Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis. "The partnership between the Riverboat and PointsBet is a success on both fronts, proof that Maryland can be a leader in equity. This sportsbook gives Charles County a seat at the table, with 100% minority business enterprise (MBE) licensed ownership, in a billion-dollar industry. I trust that the Riverboat and all of its partners will keep up the hard work and be strong partners in our community, and a leader in this new industry for the State."

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

The Riverboat on the Potomac has been a staple of the local community for 28 years and is one of Maryland's four Off-Track Betting facilities. Located in Colonial Beach on the Virginia side of the Maryland owned Potomac River, because of its unique location, many Marylanders are unaware of its contribution to the state and Charles County. The Riverboat is moored in Virginia, however, because the betting lounge, restaurant, liquor store, and other facilities are located over the Maryland state line, the Riverboat contributes to Maryland lottery revenue and pays other Maryland state taxes. A little- known fact about Riverboat (aka Little Reno) is that between 1950-1968, it was one of only a few locations in the country where slots machines were available. Visit www.riverboatonthepotomac.com for more information.

