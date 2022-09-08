Lupkes is a veteran of the computer hardware and software industries with more than 30+ years of experience; Will oversee operational improvements and efficiencies; Tasked with leading company's growth strategy as the company continues to grow its footprint in existing and emerging markets

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic announced a new leadership hire, naming Stan Lupkes its Chief Operating Officer. A veteran of the computer hardware and software industries, Lupkes will oversee operational improvements and efficiencies, and will lead the company's growth strategy as the American-based cybersecurity software solution provider continues to grow its footprint in existing and emerging markets.

PC Matic Names Stan Lupkes Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"Stan's depth of knowledge and leadership experience perfectly positions him for this role," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "As our company's growth continues to accelerate, Stan's expertise will prove to be invaluable as we set our sights on perfecting operations and streamlining innovation."

A graduate of Morningside College in Sioux City, IA, Lupkes charted a successful 16-year career at Gateway Computers while developing an extensive repertoire of industry knowledge and leadership experience.

Lupkes started at Gateway's North Sioux City (NSC) location before progressing to Director of Sales in Sioux Falls and Kansas City, where he managed Gateway's call center facilities. Lupkes returned to NSC to serve as Gateway's Vice President of Sales and was then promoted to General Manager, a role in which he mentored colleagues, supervised a host of internal teams, and drove peak operational efficiency.

From there, Lupkes became co-owner of Amerikit before eventually selling the thriving venture and assuming the role of VP of Sales and Services at Sterling Computers. Lupkes managed a wide variety of high-priority requirements within the company, ensuring the fulfillment of strategic vision around IT Services and Commercial/Educational Sales. Sterling's three Configuration, Integration, and Distribution facilities reported to Lupkes, and they allowed the South Dakota-based solution provider to reach an expansive range of customers across the nation.

"I am thrilled to join the PC Matic team," said Mr. Lupkes. "After more than thirty-years of work in the industry, I'm excited to start this new role and chapter in my career with a cybersecurity software solution brand who continues to put innovation and excellence above all else."

Apart from his work as Vice President, Lupkes has devoted time to organizations around the area. In the past, he served on the boards of Morningside College, United Way of Siouxland, and the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

More information on PC Matic and its leadership team may be found here .

PC Matic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PC Matic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PC Matic