UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.71 per share on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

View original content:

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust