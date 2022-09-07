CHS announces Tom Lynch new CEO

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS) recently appointed Tom Lynch as Chief Executive Officer. The announcement culminates the company's search for a CEO with the distinct breadth of business experience and leadership skills necessary to successfully guide CHS into the future.

"Tom is the perfect executive fit, as he brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across distribution and service businesses and within both public companies and the private equity environment," said Bob Hund, Operating Partner at HCI Equity Partners (HCI), business partner to CHS. "He's a true tactician in terms of sales strategies and results-oriented focus, and yet he's also a natural team-builder with the creative vision to drive long-term growth."

Mr. Lynch's business career has included influential roles at high-achieving companies in consumer goods, food and beverage, waste disposal, and air cargo handling. Most recently he was Senior Vice President at Worldwide Flight Services, where he helped drive $1.3B in sales as the leader of its cargo and ground handling business. Prior to that Mr. Lynch was at Republic Services, where he was responsible for delivering $10.5B in sales. He also served as Executive Vice President at US Foods and was Vice President of Strategic Alignment with The Coca-Cola Company.

"I couldn't be more excited to join CHS and its celebrated brands in the hospitality industry, American Hotel Register and Amtex," said Mr. Lynch. "This is such a vital company, with a very talented team. Together, we'll work to enhance our operational efficiencies and improve our outcomes while strengthening every aspect of our service to customers and business partners. At CHS, we're poised for continued great progress ahead."

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS) is both a distribution company and a leading provider of operational supplies and equipment to the hospitality industry. Through its brands – American Hotel Register and Amtex – CHS serves hospitality customers in every market segment as well as customers in related verticals. Its consolidated approach works to lower cost-to-serve performance across the supply chain, which brings better results for every business partner. To learn more, visit www.ch-supplies.com or call 1-800-323-5686.

